Buhari’s statement on Gaddafi: Adesina replies Senator, critics

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday replied the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari over the comments he made about the influx of armed herdsmen in the country.

President Buhari had on Wednesday in London said that the killer herdsmen were allegedly trained and armed by the late Former President of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi.

However, the statement has sparked criticism from some Nigerians, including a senator who questioned the President’s competence while reacting to the security situation in the country.

In a piece titled ‘Who Will Save Some Nigerians From Intellectual Laziness?‘, Adesina noted that President Buhari was misinterpreted.

He accused those criticising the President of embarking on a mission to “demean, de-market, and demonise” him ahead of the general elections.

The President’s spokesman also alleged that the critics of President Buhari were only interested in problems and not solutions.

“The tendency now is to twist and slant every word from President Buhari in the negative, all in a bid to demean, de-market, and demonise him, and make him unattractive to the electorate. But those who do it are to be pitied.

“Sensible Nigerians know what the President is doing for the country, and would queue behind him at the polls next year. At the end of it all, the detractors would be holding the short ends of the stick, and looking small, forlorn and disconsolate. Where would they then hide their faces?” the presidential aide questioned in the statement which read in part.

