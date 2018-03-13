" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Tue, Mar 13th, 2018

Buhari’s administration is incompetent, uncoordinated – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has yet again criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, describing it as incompetent, disorganised and uncoordinated.

The criticism follows the President’s comments about the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, flouting his orders regarding the security situation in Benue State.

During a meeting with stakeholders in the state on Monday, the President said he was not aware that the IGP had left Benue for Nasarawa after he was ordered to relocate to the state.

Although the IGP visited Benue after the President’s directive, the state government accused him of spending only one day in the state after which he proceeded to Nasarawa state and spent several days there.

Through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP on Tuesday said that President Buhari’s explanation on the IGP is also an admission that he has handed over power to a cabal that neither sought for votes nor were they elected by Nigerians.

The party said the President has irredeemably indicted himself adding that such “unpardonable slipshod” attitude to governance is directly responsible for his government’s wrecking of the nation’s once robust economy as well as other woes that have befallen the nation in his almost three years in office.

Furthermore, the party warned the APC and supporters of the President to take their minds off the Aso Villa ahead of 2019 election now that their leader and the sole candidate has practically admitted his incompetence to run an effective government as desired by Nigerians.

READ  I did not call for military intervention – Ekweremadu

It also criticized the President for trying to pass the buck to the IGP, a development which it said further exposed his lack of direct commitment and concern toward the well-being and security of Nigerians.

 

Read the statement below.

“Nigerians have completely lost hope in President Muhammadu Buhari and his incompetent administration. By stating that he was unaware that the IGP only spent 24 hours in Benue state, Mr President has confirmed that he has not been effectively monitoring the handling of the security situation of our nation.

“This places a huge question mark on the regular assurances issued from the Presidency on security.

“For our party, PDP, the expression of President Buhari has once again vindicated our position that our nation has been placed on autopilot cruise with a cabal pretending to be managing our affairs.

“Indeed, Nigerians need to know; what exactly did President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief, do when he realized that the IGP did not carry out his orders? We demand a direct answer from the Presidency.

“The fact is that there is no sense of remorse by the Government as the President himself spent only two hours in Benue state without visiting the victims or even making any direct policy statement on those behind the killings and how to forestall future bloodletting. Rather, in the character of this government, Mr President engaged in yet another blame game instead of facing issues.

READ  2019 Elections: Cross River Govt begins Advocacy Campaign for Women

“If the Presidency is not committed to monitoring critical issues such as security, then Nigerians are no longer in doubt as to why other sectors, particularly our once robust economy, had gone comatose under the Buhari administration.

“Moreover, Nigerians are miffed that while the wailings over these daily bloodletting are yet to abate, President Buhari is busy announcing his plans to return to Benue to seek for another round of votes.

“This shows clinically that Mr President is truly not aware that Nigerians have since abandoned him in his state of unawareness.

“Nigerians can no longer bear with a government that cannot give directions to officials and monitor it through; a government that is so inept that it lacks the elementary proficiencies to initiate and implement effective policies and programmes for national cohesion and development; a government that lacks the basic skills to internationally engage and run a virile economy.

“We have a government that was so careless, that it even had names of dead persons in the list of appointees to federal boards.

“Again, we maintain that our nation has been on auto-drive under the APC and Nigerians cannot wait to end this nightmare come 2019″.

The party, therefore, called on other Nigerians to support their plans to return to power in 2019.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Trump fires Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson a day after he visited Nigeria

      United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday sacked U.S. Secretary of State, Mr Rex Tillerson. The President made this announcement in a tweet on his official Twitter handle @realdonaldtrump. He consequently named Director of CIA, Mike Pompeo as his successor. “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He […]

  • Electoral Act Amendment: Buhari writes NASS to withhold assent

    President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the National Assembly to withhold assent to the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act. The letter was read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. In a letter addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari stated that he is declining assent to the […]

  • Trump blocks Broadcom takeover of Qualcom over China fears

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked microchip maker Broadcom Ltd’s proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc over fears of Chinese dominance of 5G mobile communications. The presidential order reflected a calculation that the United States’ lead in creating technology and setting standards for the next generation of mobile cell phone communications would be lost to […]

  • Toyin Saraki named Health For All Champion

    Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki, Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), has been named as “Health-for-All Champion” by an international media platform, Devex. Mrs Saraki is one among four other women in the world to be conferred with the recognition by the media platform for their giant strides in the health sector. Mrs Saraki who […]

  • Establishment of modular refineries will reduce militancy- Boroh

    The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP),Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh, says the establishment and operations of modular refineries in the Niger Delta will end youth restiveness in the region. Boroh, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

  • How securities trading, commissions lift Zenith Bank’s profitability in 2017

    FELIX OLOYEDE Significant improvement in Zenith Bank’s securities trading income and commission on turn-over influenced its better-than-expected performance in 2017. The lender’s just released 2017 financial statement showed its profit-after-tax was up 37 per cent to N177.93 billion in Q4 2017, buoyed by 456 per cent rise in securities trading gains to N157.97 billion compared […]

  • How Access, GTB lead others in keeping low NPL

    By FELIX OLOYODE Access and GT Bank have led their rivals in keeping down non-performing loans (NPLs) as a proportion of their total loan portfolios as the industry delicately recovers from a meltdown that started in 2016. The two banks navigated around a recession (the first in 25 years) that sent manufacturers and other businesses […]

  • Corporate Nigeria sends mixed messages as companies release results

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in corporations listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are having a sense of being between good times and bad times both at the same time as a growing number of companies release their operating results for the year ended December 2017. The heavenly signs looked good for some (Nestle Plc) […]

  • Nigerians groan over high cost of living

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA His election as president on May 29, 2015 was greeted with euphoria. Many had hoped that the former general would quickly drag Nigerian out of the economic crisis he had inherited. They can hardly be blamed for having such huge hope, as the ‘Change’ machinery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that […]

  • Lagosians reject controversial land use charge

    With the introduction of Land Use Charge Law 2018, Lagos State government may have overreached itself, and definitely sailing in troubled waters as Lagosians reject the law, and threatening to vote out anti-people’s party in government behind the edict. Adebayo Obajemu reports Since the  controversial Land Use Charge Law 2018 was signed given legal teeth […]

  • Facebook to assist Nigeria with 2019 general elections

    Facebook will be helping Nigeria with its upcoming 2019 presidential elections scheduled to take place on February 16. This comes after a team from Facebook, led by Facebook’s Public Policy Director for Africa, Ebele Okobi, visited and met with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to explore various ways in which […]

  • Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman

      A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman,  Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman,  Mr .Albert Abani Uduma. In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff […]

  • Buhari’s integrity gravely compromised by his role in Saraki’s trial – by Prof Ben Nwabueze

    BACKGROUNDS AND FACTS OF THE CASE In all the circumstances of the case, President Buhari’s role and inconsistent action in the prosecution and trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, leave much to be desired, in terms of their compromising impact on his integrity. The background to the case is a relevant circumstance to […]

  • CBN injects $355.43m into currency market

    Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday it had injected $355.43 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, as part of its efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. The bank said in the statement the money was released to “meet requests in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors”. […]

  • How fruits, vegetables prevent tumour growth

    A Dietician, Mrs Sarah Abagai, has said that regular intake of fruits and vegetables can guard against the growth of tumour in human body. Abagai said this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. According to her, fruits and vegetables contain nutrients which can block the activities that encourage the […]

  • Sterling Bank empowers female entrepreneurs

    In a bid to empower women operating in the Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank Plc, your One-Customer Bank, organised a capacity building to equip them with competencies required to run a better business. The programme was powered by One-Woman, the bank’s robust and exclusive value proposition for women. […]