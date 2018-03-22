Buhari visits Zamfara, assures residents better security

226 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the people of Zamfara State that the security situation in the country will improve soon.

President Buhari who is in the state on an official visit said this on Thursday, that the state will start experiencing some security improvement before the next rainy season, which is in a few weeks.

While addressing the crowd, he expressed concern over the rate of unemployed youths in the state and the country as a whole, the President promised to support to the youths and bring the rate of unployement to the barest minimum.

On rehabilitation of roads, he said he would refund the monies spent on reconstruction of Federal Government roads in the state.

President Buhari arrived at the Katsina Airport on Thursday morning where he was warmly received by the state Governor Aminu Bello and members of the executive council, after which he left for Zamfara.

He was accompanied by the National Security Adviser Babagana Mungunu and other top officials.

The President commenced his visit to affected states on March 5, with Taraba state where he called for an end to the bloodshed.

Subsequently, he visited Benue and Yobe states while he is still expected to visit Rivers state.

The visit follows the wanton killings, as well as other security issues that have occurred in various states since the beginning of the year.

During his visit in Yobe state, he met with parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, traditional rulers, and community leaders, among other stakeholders and promised them of his admintration’s efforts in securing their release.