Buhari visits Daura, attends Fiddau prayer for Bukar

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived in Katsina State to observe the third-day prayers for late Senator Mustapha Bukar, the senator representing Katsina North, the President’s senatorial district.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, revealed this in a statement.

The President arrived Daura late in the afternoon and made straight for the residence of the late senator in company with Governor Aminu Masari, where he was received by members of the family of the deceased.

He also joined the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq, and members of the Daura Emirate Council as well as other community members at the gathering.

President Buhari, who had earlier issued a condolence message in which he described the death of the lawmaker as a “tremendous loss” to Nigeria’s democracy and the engineering profession, said he was deeply touched by the death of such a dedicated and creative public servant.

Shehu said although the trip to Daura was a condolence mission, the people of the town, nonetheless trooped in their thousands to line up the streets to welcome their son, President Buhari, home.

