Buhari, state governors in crucial meeting over minimum wage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with state governors and other members of a committee set up to arrive at a common figure for the new minimum wage for the country.

Members of the committee set up by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) over the minimum wage included governors of Lagos, Kebbi, Plateau, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu and Kaduna States.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Governor Abdulaziz Yari, who is the chairman of NGF was at the meeting with the President.

The 36 state governors had met last week and announced that they would not be able to pay the N30,000 per month minimum wage being demanded by labour unions.

They had threatened to carry out mass retrenchment if they are forced to implement the new wage.

They subsequently set up a committee to meet with Mr. Buhari over the issue.

After series of meetings by a tri-partite committee comprising of labour, state and federal government led by former Head of Service, Ama Pepple, the committee recommended that the government should increase the minimum wage to N30, 000.

The President had while receiving the report of the committee said he would subject it to all processes after which a bill would be sent to the National Assembly for passage into law.

The Monday meeting was still in progress at the time of filing this report.

