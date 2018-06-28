Buhari plans reorganisation to end killings

In a comprehensive strategy to tackle insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to carry out a reorganisation, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said.

Dogara spoke on the plan after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki had a closed door meeting with Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja over the recent killings in Plateau.

Although he did not give details, but he said: “Buhari has told us what he is doing, the reorganisation that he plans to put in place to ensure that this doesn’t happen.”

“The President has taken enough steps; these are security issues, they are not matters that you can discuss.”

The Speaker, who condemned the attack, affirmed that government could continue to tolerate the situation where innocent people were being killed in hundreds.

He also stressed the need for Nigeria to sustain the fight against violence, noting that the nation cannot lose the battle and continue to keep its civilisation.

Dogara pointed out the level of devastation caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east and advised the government to prevent a similar situation in other parts of the country.

On Tuesday, the police confirmed that 100 people were killed over the weekend in six villages of Xlands, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nhgar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk, all in Gashish district in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

This, among other reasons, prompted President Buuhari’s visit to Plateau to sympathise with the people, especially the attack victims, and the state government.

He held an interactive session with the traditional rulers, religious leaders, representatives of youth, women and trade union groups among other stakeholders in the state.

The President ordered the security chiefs to be vigilant and ensure that the lives and property of the people were protected.

He, had, however, called on Nigerians to live in peace and shun inflammatory utterances that can promote conflicts.

Source: ChannelTV