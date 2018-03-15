African Free Trade: FEC approves agreement Nigeria is set to sign the framework agreement for the establishment of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval on Wednesday during the weekly meeting chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House in Abuja. Consequently, Nigeria is expected to seal the agreement during […]

Buhari meets with NASS leaders President Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly inside the Presidential Villa. Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara. Channels TV reports there has been no information yet about what the meeting is about. It, however, comes two days after the President […]

Gov Ajimobi: We used ‘Prayer Warriors’ to pick the Vice Chancellor of Tech-U By OLUSESAN LAOYE Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state stunned the audience including the large dignitaries and parents during the matriculation of over 1,000 pioneer students of the Technical University Ibadan Oyo state when he revealed that, because they wanted the best for the institution, they had to employ prayer warriors to make that possible. […]

Glaucoma: Optometric association canvasses free eye screening The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has called on the three tiers of government to provide free and mandatory glaucoma screening to reduce the burden of the disease on citizens. Dr Ngozi Nwanekezie, the Chairperson of NOA, FCT Chapter, made the appeal in a sideline interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at an “awareness […]

Wema Bank Promotes Financial Literacy in Schools As part of its effort to build a healthy savings culture amongst young Nigerians, Wema Bank visited several public schools across the country to educate students on the benefits of growing their financial knowledge and nurturing healthy investment habits which will serve them well in the future. Over 25 schools, spread across all six geographical […]

Unilever now Dutch firm, retains HQ of 2 divisions in London Unilever announced changes in its corporate and governance structure today, the highlight of which is that it will now be one company incorporated in the Netherlands. In a statement today, the company said it has unified its two legal entities, N.V. and PLC, into a single legal entity incorporated in the Netherlands. It however said […]

Banker jailed three years for N450m fraud Justice S.S Ogunsanya of the Lagos High Court today sentenced Paul Onwughalu, a former Head of Operations, Union Bank Plc, Head Office, Marina, Lagos to three years imprisonment. Onwughalu was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC , Lagos Zonal office on February 24 on a four-count charge bordering on failure to conduct […]

Nigerian inflation declines 13th consecutive times to 14.33% in February FELIX OLOYEDE Nigerian inflation rate slowed to 14.33 percent (year-on-year) in February 2018, which was 13th consecutive decline since January 2017, data released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. This is the country’s lowest inflation rate since April 2016; having reached 18.72 per cent in 201 as cost rose less for […]

GTBank grows PBT by 21.3%, declares N2.40 dividend per share FELIX OLOYEDE Guaranty Trust Bank Plc rode on the back of the country’s economic recovery to grow its profit-before-tax (PBT) by 21.3 per cent to ₦200.2 billion in 2017 and investors will be smiling to the bank with a better dividend of N2.40 per share compared to N2.00 they got in 2016. It had declared […]

Trump fires Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson a day after he visited Nigeria United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday sacked U.S. Secretary of State, Mr Rex Tillerson. The President made this announcement in a tweet on his official Twitter handle @realdonaldtrump. He consequently named Director of CIA, Mike Pompeo as his successor. “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He […]

Electoral Act Amendment: Buhari writes NASS to withhold assent President Muhammadu Buhari, has written to the National Assembly to withhold assent to the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act. The letter was read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. In a letter addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki, President Buhari stated that he is declining assent to the […]

Trump blocks Broadcom takeover of Qualcom over China fears U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked microchip maker Broadcom Ltd’s proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc over fears of Chinese dominance of 5G mobile communications. The presidential order reflected a calculation that the United States’ lead in creating technology and setting standards for the next generation of mobile cell phone communications would be lost to […]

Toyin Saraki named Health For All Champion Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki, Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), has been named as “Health-for-All Champion” by an international media platform, Devex. Mrs Saraki is one among four other women in the world to be conferred with the recognition by the media platform for their giant strides in the health sector. Mrs Saraki who […]

Establishment of modular refineries will reduce militancy- Boroh The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP),Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh, says the establishment and operations of modular refineries in the Niger Delta will end youth restiveness in the region. Boroh, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

How securities trading, commissions lift Zenith Bank’s profitability in 2017 FELIX OLOYEDE Significant improvement in Zenith Bank’s securities trading income and commission on turn-over influenced its better-than-expected performance in 2017. The lender’s just released 2017 financial statement showed its profit-after-tax was up 37 per cent to N177.93 billion in Q4 2017, buoyed by 456 per cent rise in securities trading gains to N157.97 billion compared […]