Buhari inaugurates Ikeja Bus Terminal

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos State to inaugurate and inspect some projects in the state.

The President was received on Thursday by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, as well as the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, among other government officials.\

Shortly after his arrival, President Buhari inaugurated the Ikeja Bus Terminal which is expected to commute more than 100,000 residents across 23 bus routes in the state.

He later proceeded to the venue of the colloquium organised to mark the 66th Birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Victoria Island axis of the state.

During his two-day visit to Lagos, the President is expected to inspect the ongoing construction works at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo represented President Buhari at the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Lekki Deep Seaport project.

In an earlier statement, the state government explained that the multi-purpose Lekki Deep Sea Port would be one of the most modern ports in West Africa, offering enormous support to the growing commercial operation across Nigeria and the entire sub-region.

The Eko Atlantic City Project, a planned city being constructed on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, is also projected to accommodate at least 250,000 residents and a daily flow of 150,000 commuters.

The government is optimistic that the development would have a positive impact on the environment, as it would help in stopping the erosion of the state’s coastline.