Buhari directs security agencies to arrest, prosecute those making ‘inciting utterances’

President Muhammadu Buhari has said law enforcement agencies should mark out those making “inciting statements” and “broadcast hate speeches” or “stir strife, riot and rebellion and bring them to book”

The president who is the visitor to University of Uyo, gave the order at the 24th convocation ceremony of the institution on Saturday.

Buhari who was represented by Mr Ibrahim Yakasai, Director of Corporate Communications, National University Commission (NUC), said that development and progress would not be possible in a hate-filled and divisive society.

“I want to be very clear and equivocal, that the Federal Government will never condone or tolerate incendiary remarks from any person or group of persons, which are meant to harass, intimidate, cause fear and spread hate, no matter how highly placed such a person is,” Buhari said.

“Law enforcement agencies should fish out people who make inciting statements, instigate civil disobedience, broadcast hate speeches or stir strife, riot and rebellion and bring them to book. We should continue to live together as brothers and sisters.”

