Buhari congratulates Oshiomhole at 65

161 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole on his 65th birthday.

The President felicitates with the foremost labour leader, his family, friends and colleagues on the milestone, which has been lined with awards and recognition for courageous and selfless service to humanity, the nation and his community as a former leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and a governor.

In a statement through his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President extols the vision, bravery and forthrightness of Comrade Oshiomhole in instituting long-lasting changes in Edo State for eight years, particularly the investments in people by enhancing the health, educational and physical infrastructure standard of the state.

As a unionist and labour leader, President Buhari acknowledges the vocal and frontline roles Oshiomhole played in ensuring a return to democracy and the entrenchment of democratic principles in governance by continually challenging the norms and emphasizing the rule of law, people friendly policies, probity and accountability.

The President affirms that the nation has benefitted a lot from the robust and responsive leadership style of the former governor, believing that as he grows older, his invaluable wisdom will be most useful for the growth of the nation.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant Oshiomhole longer life and good health to keep serving the nation he loves so much.