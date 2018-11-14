Bribery allegations: ICPC to probe Oshiomhole

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other-Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday said it would probe the allegation of corruption leveled against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, during the recently concluded party primaries.

The ICPC’s decision to investigate Oshiomhole came barely one week after he was quizzed by the Department of State Services over alleged anomalies in the APC primaries.

The spokesperson of the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said this during a protest by some members of the APC under the aegis of Coalition 4 New Nigeria.

The anti-Oshiomhole protesters, led by a legal practitioner and civil rights activist, Stanley Onukwufor, carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘With Oshiomhole APC is nowhere;’ ‘ICPC, probe Oshiomhole now;’ ‘Buhari, remove Oshiomhole;’ ‘Oshiomhole is corrupt;’ and ‘Oshiomhole must go’.

“First of all, we will verify whether, indeed, he has a petition against him, and from there, we will look at what they are complaining about.

“Then, the next step is to investigate the petition and see whether there is anything worthy of investigating in the matter.

“It goes through our normal processes. But let me just sound a note of caution. We receive petitions virtually every hour. So, the petitions is like queuing up and had to be addressed in the sequences they come.

“So, if a petition comes right now, you don’t expect it to be investigated before all others before it.

“We thank you for bringing us the petition and you have done the right thing by going through the process of submitting your petition. I think you have already done what you needed to do,” Okoduwa said.

Onukwufor alleged that the APC has failed with Oshiomhole as chairman, adding, “We don’t want him there again.”

