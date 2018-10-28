" />
Breaking: Tony Anenih is dead

Former Minister of Works, Mr. Tony Anenih has died.

His death was confirmed by multiple sources including his son who said the family would release a statement later tonight.

Mr Anenih, 85, died on Sunday evening at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Born in Edo State, Mr Anenih was one of the most influential politicians of his era.

He was a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Details later …

