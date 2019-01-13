Breaking: South South governors ask CJN to ignore CCT summons
Governors of the South South zone who met in Abuja on Sunday, have asked Walter Onnoghen, the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to ignore the summons by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.
The governors accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not having any regards for the Niger Delta, maintained that the attempt to drag the CJN to the CCT was a “grave” and “dangerous” escalation of the assault on institutions of state, including the National Assembly and the judiciary
It deliberated on the recent happenings at the Supreme Court involving the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen and resolved that the action against him constitutes a setback to the gains of the nation’s democratic experience of 20 years.
“We note that under Section 158(1) of the 1999 Constitution, the National Judicial Council, has ample powers to deal exhaustively with matters pertaining to allegations of misconduct and discipline of Judicial officers,” the communique read.
“Specifically, the NJC has the powers and clear procedures for investigating allegations, and recommending appropriate sanctions or disciplinary measures against judicial officials as a matter of first instance before any further steps.
“We believe that the President, Muhammadu Buhari has a constitutional responsibility and huge moral obligation to defend our democracy.
© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.