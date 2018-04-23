Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye arrested at Abuja airport

258 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Senator Dino Melaye on Monday morning arrested after checking in at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The embattled senator representing Kogi West on the platform of the APC, tweeted that he was picked up on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Nigerian government.

Melaye was declared wanted and placed on Interpol watchlist on March 28 by the Kogi State Command of the Nigerian Police. The declaration came after he allegedly gave the police false information in connection with an alleged attempt on his life in 2017.

He has been having a running battle with Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello whom he had accused of hiring thugs to assassinate him.