Breaking: Senate mace snatched at plenary

192 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The mace which is the symbol of authority of the Senate was on Wednesday, snatched by some unidentified men.

Our correspondent at the National Assembly reports that the men barged into the Chamber of the Senate, during plenary, pushed away the Sergeant-at-Arms positioned at the entrance and carted away the mace.

It is unclear if the men have succeeded in leaving the National Assembly complex but at the time of this report, the mace has been taken away from the chamber.

The drama coincided with the protest at the National Assembly against the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC- Delta Central.

Yusuph Olaniyonu, the media adviser to Senate President said on a WhatsApp forum that an official statement will soon be issued.

Details later