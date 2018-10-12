Breaking: Peter Obi named Atiku’s running mate

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has been reportedly named as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 14, 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Obi emerged the preferred choice of both the party and the candidate after series of consultations by stakeholders in the party and outside it.

Mr. Oseloka Obaze, the party’s governorship candidate in the last governorship election in Anambra, and the former governor’s close friend, described the decision as prayer answered.

“Prayer answered. HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made the right choice in picking Peter Obi as his running mate,” he wrote.

“Atiku just exhibited the ability to make hard-headed decision required of purposeful leaders.”

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook