Breaking: Oby Ezekwesili withdraws from 2019 presidential race

Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has withdrawn from the February 16 presidential election.

Ezekwesili who disclosed her withdrawal in a statement she released early on Thursday morning, said she stepped down from the race to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

When reached to confirm a statement on her withdrawal from the presidential race on Twitter, an aide to activist turned politician, Ozioma Ubabukoh, confirmed to Premium Times that the statement was genuine.

“Yes, she has withdrawn. It is true. You can run with it,” he said.

A close associate of Mrs Ezekwesili, Aisha Yusufu, also confirmed the withdrawal.