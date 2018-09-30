Breaking news: Labour calls off national strike action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike action it embarked on Thursday over the implementation of a new minimum wage.

National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba disclosed this while briefing pressmen at the Labour House Abuja, saying he organised labour decided to call off the industrial strike action after getting firm commitment.

He added that the Tripartite Committee of the Minimum Wage Committee reconvenes on October 4 for further deliberation on the implementation of a new minimum wage.

The country’s minimum has been N18,000 since 2011, despite accelerated inflation and devaluation of the naira.

