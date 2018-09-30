-
Tinubu formally dumps Ambode, asks Lagos APC to reject him
Former Lagos governor, and acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially dumped the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and asked members of the party to reject him in 2019. Tinubu who stated this in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor has deviated from developmental blueprint of […]
Breaking news: Labour calls off national strike action
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike action it embarked on Thursday over the implementation of a new minimum wage. National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba disclosed this while briefing pressmen at the Labour House Abuja, saying he organised labour decided to call off the industrial strike action after getting firm commitment. […]
Lagos APC primary: Osinbajo forecloses Ambode’s fate, all now set for Sanwo-olu’s emergence
By OBINNA EZUGWU Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may have effectively sealed the fate of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode ahead of tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) All Progressives Congress, APC’s governorship primary in the state with his endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-olu, the favoured candidate of the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday. The […]
Adebise resumes as Wema Bank MD on Oct. 1
Ademola Adebise would take over as the new managing director of Wema Bank on October 1, 2018, following the retirement of Segun Oloketuyi in September 2018, the bank said a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday. He was initially appointed the Acting Managing Director in July after Oloketuyi proceeded on terminal leave […]
Nigerian equity market appreciates 0.7% this week
The Nigerian Stock (NSE) posted a better performance during this week’s trading session than the previous week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.70 per cent to close at 32,766.37 and N11.962 trillion respectively. The bourse lost -2.17 per cent to close Friday’s trading at 35446.47 points. Niger Insurance, which rose […]
Trust remains crucial in e-payment, says Diamond Bank CEO
The Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, has described trust as an important factor for the acceptability of any electronic banking solution. He spoke during a panel session at the 2018 Annual National Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), with the theme: “Banks, Fintechs and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Journey,” […]
Naira suffers marginal loss at I&E forex window
The Naira depreciated slightly by 0.05 per cent on Friday to N363.92 against the dollar from $/N363.74 the previous day at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange market. At this segment of the foreign exchange market also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), a total of $289.73 million was traded in 349 deals, […]
Oil Marketers urges FG to pay over N650bn subsidy arrears
Oil marketers on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to hasten payment of over N650 billion subsidy arrears to save their assets from being taken over by banks. The marketers, under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), which include Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers […]
Minimum Wage: Hold Govt responsible for prolonged nationwide strike, says organised Labour
The Organised labour has resolved to continue the two-day warning strike should the federal government refuse to comply with them by dropping its figure for the implementation of the national minimum wage. The organised unions who spoke through the Vice president, Nigeria Labour congress, Amechi Asugwni, while addressing workers before the mop-up demonstration, said that […]
APC screens Communication Minister out of Oyo governorship primaries over NYSC certificate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined to clear the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, for its governorship primaries. Shittu, who is interested in becoming the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, was screened out of the primary for not having a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. The National Working Committee of the party […]
CBN withdraws 83 MFBs operating licenses
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the revocation of licenses of 83 Microfinance Banks operating in the country. Punch online reports that the closure of the affected institutions, according to the apex bank took effect from December 20, 2013. In view of the closure, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has been appointed the provisional […]
Financial Derivative projects inflation to hit 13% year end
Nigeria’s inflation rate would accelerate to 13 per cent at the end of 2018 due to increased money supply caused by political spending, the Financial Derivative Company has stated. The country’s inflation rose to 11.23 per cent in August from 11.14 per cent the previous month. In its analysis of the outcome of the Monetary […]
Core investors withdrawal scuttles Nigeria Air
The last minute pull out of core investors forced Nigeria to suspend the establishment of a national carrier, Nigeria Air, information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has disclosed. NAN reports that he said in Lagos that the decision became necessary because the Federal Government resolved not to finance the project alone. He noted, however, that […]
NSE retains ISO 27001:2013 certification
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has retained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) for the third year consecutively. The re-certification followed a rigorous independent audit of NSE’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) by the British Standard Institute (BSI), to ensure that the principles of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) […]
Labour insists on nationwide strike as meeting with FG ends in deadlock
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on its planned strike as the meeting with the Federal Government has ended in a deadlock. According to Channels TV report, the meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Tripartite Committee was to look into the issue of the minimum wage which has led […]
Naira loses 28 kobo to exchange N364 against dollar in I&E Fx window
The Naira on Wednesday depreciated marginally against the dollar at the investors’ window, trading at N364, weaker than N363.72 posted on Tuesday. Market turnover stood at 264.04 million dollars, while it traded at N306.35 to the dollar at the official CBN window. At the parallel market, the Naira closed at N359.5 to the dollar, while […]