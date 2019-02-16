Breaking news: INEC finally postpones general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the Presidential and National Assemblies election to February 23rd, 2019, which was earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 16th, 2019.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC while briefing newsmen at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, explained that due to identified challenges, it was no longer feasible to conduct the presidential and National Assembly earlier scheduled for February 16, 2019.

“Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible,” he noted.

Prof. Yabubu stated that the presidential and National Assembly elections has, therefore, been postponed to February 23, 2019.

He added that the governorship and state assembly elections have also been moved to March 9, 2019. “Consequently, the Commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly Elections to Saturday, 23rd February 2019. Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections is rescheduled to Saturday 9th March 2019. This will afford the Commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of our elections.

“This was a difficult decision for the Commission to take, but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy,” Prof. Yabuku assured.

He further explained that INEC would be meeting key stakeholders to update them on this development at 2pm on Saturday, 16th February 2019 at the Abuja international Conference Centre.

