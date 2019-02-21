Breaking: Many feared killed as Kwankawaso’s campaign team is attacked in Kano

Convoy of a former governor of Kano State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been attacked in in Kofa village in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State.

Scores of party supporters from both the PDP and the All Progressive Congress (APC) we’re said to have died, while several others sustained various degrees of injury.

Mr Kwankwaso had planned his final rally alongside the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, to be held at Kiru and Bebeji on Thursday but the long motorcade of the party leader was denied passage through Kofa village.

Sources said the clash occurred when thugs allegedly loyal to a member representing Kiru/Bebeji Constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, barricaded the road, resulting in bloody clash.

It was gathered that at least 10 vehicles were burnt to ashes during the clash.

Spokesman for Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident, saying the police had promptly dispatched its men to bring the situation under control.

He said police are yet to ascertain the casualty figures in the clash.

