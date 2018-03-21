EU targets Facebook, Google on digital tax European Union (EU) would on Wednesday unveil digital tax targeted at Facebook and Google. The EU’s move will bring yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelations over misused data of 50 million users shocked the world. The special tax is the latest measure by the 28-nation European Union to rein in Silicon Valley giants and […]

Breaking: Journalists barred as abducted Dapchi girls return Information reaching Business Hallmark has it that some of the abducted Dapchi Secondary school girls have been rescued this morning. Confirming the rescue, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the girls were being taken to a safe location. “Yes, the girls are being transported to safety. We […]

8 retained as Obiano names 19 commissioners Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, sent a list of 19 Commissioner designates to the state of Assembly for screening. The List contains eleven new entrants while eight of those who served in his first tenure would be making a return. The returnee commissioners are: Dr. Mrs Uju Nwogu (Anaocha), former […]

Osinbajo: FG speeds up rail, to develop Warri, Onitsha ports Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is taking multi-pronged measures, such as speeding work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail and developing Onitsha and Warri ports to ease the congestion at the nation’s premier port in Apapa. Government, he said, is also working on reducing the frustrations of importers at the seaports and passengers arriving […]

NNPC set to revive four refineries The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has vowed to get the nation’s four refineries back to their optimal, working capacities. Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru made the promise last weekend, shortly after receiving the Man of the Year Award from a Lagos-based daily. According to a statement signed on Monday by […]

Unity Bank denies Milost’s $1bn investment FELIX OLOYEDE Unity Bank has refuted claim that Milost Global Inc plans to invest $1 billion in Unity Bank Plc, saying it has not reached any agreement with Milost to warrant such speculation. A statement from the Bank signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor said: “we categorically dismiss media claims of any such […]

Zuckerberg loses $5b, Facebook shares fall Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant faced an onslaught of criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign harvested and misused data on 50 million members. On Wall Street, Facebook shares skidded 6.8 percent amid concerns about pressure for new regulations that could hurt […]

NNPC operations to go digital The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, says the corporation is poised to go paperless in its operations soon, as part of efforts to ensure transformation of country’s oil sector. Baru said this while inaugurating two committees to achieve this purpose. A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr […]

Debt bomb:Nigeria plays with fire By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As far as financial bombs go Nigeria’s N22 trillion public debt is in a class of its own. Indeed the country’s total external and internal debt has exploded to a thundering 21.7 trillion according to data released recently by the Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO). The agency’s report notes that the country’s […]

Banks search for lending opportunities …explore FOREX, trade finance and other businesses By FELIX OLOYEDE The thinning out of yields in Nigeria’s fixed income market has spurred banks to look for new sources of revenue in 2018. A large number of banks in 2017 took advantage of the federal government’s aggressive borrowing by way of domestic bonds to earn risk […]

Profitability: GTB, Zenith raise the bar as bumper returns set new industry pace By FELIX OLOYEDE As the results of firms in different sectors of the economy tumble on to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), GT and Zenith bank are setting the pace in the financial services sector as their gross revenues and post-tax profits for 2017 pierce new heights. Both banks that rank as […]

Analysts caution over MTN’s bumper offering By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Telecoms giant MTN, Africa’s largest telecommunications group, may be facing one off its tough times yet in recent years as it prepares to declare a full year 2017 headline earnings per share (EPS) of between R1.70 and R1.90 and a basic EPS of between R2.35 and R2.55. The weakening performance of the […]

Nestle Nigeria excites investors with high investment yield …but traders complain of market illiquidity By OKEY ONYENWEAKU With a dividend payout of N42.50 per share for the year ended 2017, shareholders would ordinarily have had broad smiles plastered on their faces as they pick up their dividend slips (or more recently received credit notices on their phones). The payment of N42.00 as dividend […]