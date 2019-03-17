Breaking: Gbenga Daniel joins APC

Former Ogun Sate governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has agreed to lead his supporters to the All Progressives Congres (APC, 24 hours after he announced his retirement from partisan politic.

The former governor who served as DG of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus but which was released to the media on Saturday, said his retirement from politics was personal.

While also blaming the unending crises in the Ogun State chapter of the party, Daniel said his retirement from active and partisan politics would afford him the opportunity to focus on this Gateway Front Foundation and non-partisan political academy.

But on Sunday, while addressing his supporters at his Asoludero residence in Sagamu on reasons why he was quitting politics, Daniel agreed to lead his supporters to the ruling APC in the State.

The supporters have roared in rejection of the planned retirement saying the former governor must lead them to the ruling party having worked for the victory of the governor-elect in the State, Dapo Abiodun.

After about two hours of drama, Daniel left the hall without responding to his supporters’ demands.

When approached by newsmen, Daniel said “my people have spoken.”

He said, “Basically, they (supporters) said I could resign from PDP. They said I must lead them to APC. And they also said I cannot retire from politics that is the summary of what I heard. Now we have to take a look at it. What else can I say? My people have spoken.

