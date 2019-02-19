Breaking: DSS reverses, drops invitation to INEC Commissioner, Ibeanu, others

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dropped its invitation to Mr. Okechukwu Ibeanu, the national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of logistics the Cable reports.

Ibeanu was earlier instructed to report to DSS office in Abuja at 2pm on Tuesday

Also invited by the DSS were Chidi Nwafor, the director of ICT; Ken Ukeagu, director of procurement; Osaze Uzzi, director of voter education and publicity; and Bimbo Oladunjoye, the assistant director of ICT.

TheCable could not confirm why DSS rescinded its decision but said sources hinted that some prominent Nigerians intervened.

This invitation was initially believed to be related to the fiasco that led to the postponement of the general election by one week.

Mahmood Yakubu, a professor and INEC chairman, had blamed the postponement on sabotage and logistical issues.

However, security sources informed TheCable that the invitation had to do with a tape circulation in which a south-south governor allegedly made statements that suggested some INEC officials were working for him.

Credit: the Cable

© 2019, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook