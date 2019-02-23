Breaking: Dozen explosions rip through Maiduguri hours before election begins

Yet to be identified number of people may have been killed in Maiduguri, Borno State in the early hours of Saturday in an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, Business Hallmark has learnt.

The terrorist group reportedly detonated at least a dozen explosives, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

The attacks comes just few hours to the presidential and national assembly elections billed to hold on Saturday.

More details shortly.

