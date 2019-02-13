Breaking: CCT orders Justice Onnoghen’s arrest

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday ordered the arrest of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The tribunal asked the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS) to arrest and produce Mr Onnoghen.

The Chairman of CCT, Danladi Umar, issued the bench warrant following the absence of Mr Onnoghen in court. He maintained that Mr Onnoghen must be available for arraignment on February 15.

Mr Umar had at the last sitting informed the defence team that his tribunal would need Mr Onnoghen to be present at the next adjourned date, which is today.

This is after Mr Onnoghen’s counsel filed an application arguing that the CCT lacked the jurisdiction to try the chief justice.

According to Mr Umar, any application against the jurisdiction of the court would only be entertained after the plea of the accused has been taken.

Mr Onnoghen’s absence in court today did not stop the CCT from sitting. His counsel, Adeboyega Awomolo, explained to the tribunal that as at the time the court was sitting, “maybe the CJN was attending a National Judicial Council meeting.”

But the prosecution counsel, Aliyu Umar, Premium Times reports, opposed the argument which also did not satisfy Mr Umar.

