President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at his polling unit in Yola, Adamawa state capital in Saturday’s presidential election.

At Ajiya 012 unit, Yola, where Atiku voted, the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 186 votes ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had 157 votes.

