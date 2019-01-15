Breaking: Buhari names Mohammed Adamu Acting IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Abubakar Mohammed Adamu as Acting Inspector General of Police, decorating him with a new rank.

Until his new appointment, Adamu was an Assistant Inspector General of police.

He replaces Ibrahim Idris whose tenure came to end on January 3, 2019, being his retirement date, having served the force for 35 years and clocked 60 years of age.

The new IG, Mohammed hails from Lafia in Nasarawa State. He was brought from National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS.

He was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State, Commissioner of Police, Enugu State and has also served at Interpol and FCIID, Alagbon for some years before he was promoted to the rank of AIG.

His appointment means that seven Deputy Inspectors General of Police who are higher in rank than him will retire from the force.

Those affected include Joshak Habila, in-charge of Department of Operations; Maigari Abatti Dikko,who heads Department of Logistics and Supply; H. M. Dagala, of Department of Criminal Intelligence and Investigations, and Emmanuel Inyang , who is in-charge of Department of Training and Development.

Others are Shuaibu Gambo, who heads Department of Finance and Administration; Ntom Chukwu of Department of Research and Planning and Foluso Adebanjo, in- charge of Department of Information and Communication Technology.

