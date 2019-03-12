Breaking: Buhari in closed door meeting with APC governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with seven governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) behind closed doors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The president who returned from his hometown, Daura, Katsina state where he had voted in last Saturday’s state election, went into the meeting with Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdulaziz Yari ( Zamfara), Abubakar Badaru, (Jigawa) Kashim Shettima (Borno) and Fayemi Kayode (Ekiti).

Details of the meeting is not yet unknown, but feelers suggest it might have to do with the party’s performance at the recently held general elections.

More details soon.

