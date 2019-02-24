Breaking: Buba Galadima arrested

Buba Galadima, a member of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC) and vocal member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has been arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) reports reaching Business Hallmark indicate.

Galadima has been a prominent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari since he fell out with the party leadership in 2018.

The APC campaign reportedly called for Galadima’s arrest a few hours before he was taken into custody by DSS agents in Wuse II, Abuja.

There has been no official confirmation of the arrest or explanation as at the time of this report.

