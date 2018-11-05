Breaking: ASUU commence indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has began a nationwide strike action as a result of Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands.

The union precisely accused the government of not implementing the Memorandum of Action signed with it, declaring that the strike would be total as all federal and state varsities would join in.

ASUU made the announcement after their National Executive Council meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State on Sunday night.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the union’s National President who briefed journalists after the meeting said all entreaties made to the Federal Government to honour the agreement with the union fell of deaf ears and they had no other alternative but to begin the strike action.

“Having waited patiently for action and meaningful negotiation with reasonable men using the principle of collective bargaining that ASUU at its NEC meeting of 3rd and 4th November 2018 at the FUTA, resolved to resume the nationwide strike action it suspended in September 2017 with immediate effect.

“This strike will be total, comprehensive and indefinite. Our members shall withdraw their services until government fully implement all outstanding issues as contained in the MOA of 2017, and concludes the renegotiation of the 2009 agreements.

“We have today (Sunday) been subjected to 20 years of continued re-colonisation under alleged democracy in which all that the ruling circle have been regrouping among themselves in their various faction they called political parties.”

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook