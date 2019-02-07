Breaking: ASUU calls off strike, asks lecturers to resume work tomorrow

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended a strike action it embarked on three months ago.

The union has consequently directed university lecturers to resume duty from tomorrow, February 12.

The suspension of the strike was announced on Thursday evening after a meeting with between the ASUU leadership and a government delegation led by Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The ASUU delegation was led by its president, Abiodun Ogunyemi, who announced the suspension of the strike.

At the meeting, a memorandum of action was signed by the two parties.

Mr Ngige had earlier said the government had resolved the eight contentious issues that led to the strike. He said some of the items have been implemented.

The Minister said the union agreed with the government that N25 billion naira will be released for the revitalization of public universities.

He said visitation panels have been constituted and will commence work on March 2.

ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike on November 4, 2018, following government’s failure to implement the agreement reached with the union in November 2016.

