The State Emergency Managment Agency (SEMA) chairman, Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the death toll on Channels Television.

The incident occurred when two suicide bombers, a male and female between the ages of 13 and 14 invaded a mosque at about 5:15 am on Sunday morning around the Bama Dina area, when people were in the middle of prayers and detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

Most of the injured were adults (males) who have been evacuated to the General Hospital in Maiduguri by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been secured as the police IED team, military personnel and CJTF helped the evacuation process.

Most of the victims are recently returned Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have just been resettled by the Borno state government.