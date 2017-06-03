Boniface Chizea refutes WSJ’s interview on President Buhari’s health
Dr Boniface Chizea, has refuted claims by an online newspaper that he said President Muhammadu Buhari was critically ill in an interview with Wall Street Journal.
He explained there was no time he granted any interview to Wall Street Journal or any other news medium where he discussed the president’s state of health.
“I am not a medical doctor and the President is not my patient and therefore I am hardly in a position to make such a pronouncement about the health of the President. For the many years I have engaged in the public space, all that have followed me would attest to the fact that I am not a rabble-rouser and hardly court any controversy,” he asserted.
The economist stressed that ethics and objectivity are often the hallmark of his public discussions and could never make such statement.
“I am generally considered as pro establishment as I appreciate that it is not a walk in the park being in charge of affairs in a country such as Nigeria where there are many armchair experts who would always claim superior knowledge better than those in helm of affairs”, Dr Chizea reiterated.
President Buhari travelled to London for follow-up consultations with doctors in the second week of May after a previous trip there earlier this year.