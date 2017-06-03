Boniface Chizea refutes WSJ’s interview on President Buhari’s health Dr Boniface Chizea, has refuted claims by an online newspaper that he said President Muhammadu Buhari was critically ill in an interview with Wall Street Journal. He explained there was no time he granted any interview to Wall Street Journal or any other news medium where he discussed the president’s state of health. “I am […]

Jaiz Bank : Can Islamic Banking Compete? By Okey Onyeweaku Jaiz Bank’s impressive unaudited first quarter results for 2017 has proved that non-interest banking financial institution’s can survive in a capitalist market- driven environment . Initially considered to be an oddity with several market analysts doubtful of its long term viability Jaiz seems to have lunged ahead of earlier skepticism as investors […]

(Interview) The many pitfalls of budget 2017 — Johnson Chukwu Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director, Cowry Assets Management Company Limited, is easily one of the most cerebral investment advisers in the country today. He brings to equity trading a suaveness and grit that is uncommon and uncanny. His calls on stocks have been slightly short of prescient and his views on the economy have always been […]

(Across the counter) Nnewi: Union Bank woos customers with corporate ambience By OBINNA EZUGWU On Monday last week, Business Hallmark took a trip to the popular Bank Road Nnewi, the manufacturing hub of Anambra State to ascertain how the banks are responding in terms of customer service, facility and general performance. Nearly all the commercial banks in the country have branch offices here, such that […]

Priced out: High cost of sanitary pads force girls to use rags, tissue paper . Skip school, sporting activities UCHE AKOLISA A rooftop-high increase in the price of sanitary pads has forced teenage girls to resort to use of rags, tissue paper, cotton wool and sanitary pads of questionable quality most of which are smuggled into the country from China during their monthly periods. Some […]

The unemployment time bomb By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate has continued to rise unabated, with experts describing it as a ticking time bomb waiting to explode and ultimately shake the nation to its foundation. Data obtained by Business Hallmark shows that Nigeria’s unemployment rate is at an all-time high. More than 70% of the Nigerian population is […]

Bears maul oil and gas stocks . Experts predict bleak outlook Okey Onyenweaku Oil and gas sectior stocks have taken a mauling on the Nigerian stock exchange since the begining of the year as investors dump them for other hidden value oportunities. Festering recession (the economy has witnessed its fifth straight quarter of negative national income (GDP) growth) has taken its […]

Buhari: Nigerians speak out on change …hopes and fears of the future By OBINNA EZUGWU May 29, 2017 made it two years since President Muhammadu Buhari took power from his predecessor Dr. Goodluck Jonathan after a bitterly contested election in 2015; an election that very nearly put the country on the edge. Many had feared and even predicted that […]

We won’t lend above N30m to a single borrower, says FirstBank FELIX OLOYEDE As part of efforts to reduce First Bank Nigeria Limited’s impairment provision, which stood at N226 billion at the end of 2016, the lender has reduced its single obligor limit to N30 million from N90million. The Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, revealed this at FBN Holdings Plc 5th Annual […]

NPA tackles INTELS over non-compliance with TSA policy …may revoke the concession agreement By FUNSHO OLOJO The long standing business relationship between the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) and theIntegrated Logistics Services(INTELS) is currently under threat as both parties are at a logger head over the implementation of the Treasury Single Account(TSA) policy of the Federal government. The management of the authority has queried the […]

Analysts expect MPC to retain rates for fifth time FELIX OLOYEDE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would sustain key monetary rates for the fifth consecutive time at the end of its 256th bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, financial analysts have projected. MPC would hold its third meeting in 2017 on Monday and Tuesday in Abuja to review the economy […]

(Company analysis) Packaged consumer good’s market: Can Nestle hold the lead? By TESLIM SHITA-BEY When Nestle Nigeria Plc’s stock soared like a cormorant in November 2014, it traded at a staggering N1, 249; four months after the global crude oil market went into a tailspin and sent international oil prices into free fall. By November 2015 the consumer packed goods (CPG’s) giant had seen its market […]

The ‘Rogue’ Governor: Nigerians demand Gov. Yari’s impeachment Olusesan Laoye and Segun Adeyemi, Osogbo The Governor of Zanfara State Alhaji Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari is now under fire at home, over the alleged diversion of the Paris Club allocation of $3milliom (N11 billion) meant for his state, which he was said to have been used to build a hotel in Lagos. He was said […]

(Interview) Nigerian need to understand that they have consumer rights – Salako Sola Salako is the president, Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON), a not-for-profit group dedicated to advocacy for consumer rights and protection in Nigeria. In this interview with EMEKA EJERE and OBINNA EZUGWU, she emphasized that Nigerians should not relent in resisting the exploitative tendencies of businesses in private and public sectors. Excerpt: Consumer […]

