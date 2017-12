Boko Haram: recent attacks meant to justify $1bn loot – BBG’s Aisha alleges

416 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By Obinna Ezugwu

Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls movement, Mrs Aisha Yesufu, has suggested that the recent spate of attacks carried out by Boko Haram terrorists were a ploy by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration to siphon $1billion from Excess Crude Account.

The activist took to twitter to point out that with the approval of $1billion from the said account by the Muhammadu Buhari administration for the war against Boko Haram, the recent attacks by the terror group was now understandable.

“Now all the recent attacks make sense!” she tweeted. “New billionaires are to be made. Time for looting and sharing while citizens die.

“It is well! Let’s keep up the sycophancy. Today’s victims were yesterday’s survivors and tomorrow’s victims would be today’s survivors!”