FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N609.95bn as November revenue Obinna Ezugwu The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N609.95 billion from the federation Account to Federal, States and Local Governments as revenue generated in November, Mr. Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the Federation. This represents N77.25 billion more than what was distributed in the preceding month of October. Mr. Idris explained that after […]

Boko Haram: recent attacks meant to justify $1bn loot – BBG’s Aisha alleges By Obinna Ezugwu Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls movement, Mrs Aisha Yesufu, has suggested that the recent spate of attacks carried out by Boko Haram terrorists were a ploy by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration to siphon $1billion from Excess Crude Account. The activist took to twitter to point out that with […]

Why Biafra is not achievable- Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze PG By Obinna Ezugwu President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo has emphasized that an independent state of Biafra being advocated by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) was not achievable because the 1999 constitution which he said, was an imposition of the Northern wing of the Nigerian military, did not provide for self […]

Stock prices soar, hit 3-year high FELIX OLOYEDE After going on the uptick for six straight days, the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) All Shares Index (ASI) reached a three year high as investors showed growing exuberance. Despite Friday’s 70 basis points bearish dip, the bourse recorded a 3.46 per cent appreciation week-on-week to close at 39,257.53 from the previous day’s 39,534.14. […]

Wike: the new strong man . Inside story of how Secondus won By OBINNA EZUGWU There are many definitions of politics. One of them is the skill of determining who gets what and when. Such skills abound in only few men with power who can influence elections and the distribution of resources. Such people are known as strongmen or power […]

2017: Investors look back in defiance By TESLIM SHITA-BEY The year 2017 was not supposed to be a happy one. Inflation was 18.72 per cent at the beginning of the year, unemployment had jumped a few hoops to settle at 25 per cent for those between the ages of 18 and 25, while lending rates had gotten stuck in a band […]

Profit taking drags equities market down The All Share Index (ASI) of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was down -1.00 per cent on back of profit taking by investors. The bourse closed at 38,534.64 basis points against Tuesday’s 38,924.63 and its year-to-date returns to stand at 43.39 per cent. The equities market hits the 39,000 mark last week and attained three […]

Lafarge names Alode new company secretary Lafarge Africa Plc has appointed Mrs Adewunmi Alode its new company secretary. In a release signed by the company’s group managing director, Michel Puchercos, which was sent to The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Lafarge Africa stated that her appointment takes effect from December 12, 2017. The new company secretary who had held several positions […]

OPEC production falls to six month low Oil market may not stabilize before end of 2018 despite Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production reaching six month low in November as U.S. production continues to increase than expected. The Wall Street Journal quoted the oil cartel to have said Wednesday in its monthly oil report that production declined by about 133,500 […]

Breaking: 20 vehicles burn as tanker explodes in Festac No fewer than 20 vehicles and four commercial motorcycles were on Wednesday afternoon burnt when a tanker laden with petrol fell and spilled its content on the Festac Link Bridge in AwuwoOdofin LGA of Lagos State. The fire started at noon and raged for about an hour Vehicles burn as tanker explodes in Festac area […]

Gunmen break into Magu, EFCC chair’s home, shoot police officer dead Some yet to be identified gunmen, Tuesday broke into to the Abuja home of the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu and shot dead a police sergeant attached him the Cable reports The tragic incident was said to have occurred around 10pm. The attackers reportedly stormed the house […]

I fear Nigeria might break up- Awolowo-Dosunmu By Obinna Ezugwu Daughter of late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. (Mrs) Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu has expressed deep concerns about the survival of Nigeria, noting that the country may likely disintegrate if not restructured. “I don’t even want to imagine it (Nigeria not being restructured) because we have come to a breaking point,” a visibly […]

How Buhari tackled Jibrin over ‘budget padding’ scandal The Cable A simple question from President Muhammadu Buhari to Abdulmumin Jibrin, former chairman of house committee on appropriation, put paid to his allegation of “budget padding” against Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, a new book has revealed according to the Cable. Jibrin had alleged that the 2017 budget was padded […]

Lagos govt evicts GIG motors, Peace, GUO, other transporters from Jibowu Obinna Ezugwu Lagos State Government on Tuesday sealed off the premises of major transport companies including God is Good Motors, Peace Mass Transit, Chisco Transport, GUO Transport Ifesinachi and other companies in Jibowu area of Yaba, Lagos. Justifying the move, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olufemi Salami who acted on the approval of […]

World Cup: FIFA deducts points from Nigeria, fine NFF for fielding ineligible player in qualifier By Obinna Ezugwu Nigeria has come under a heavy hammer by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) disciplinary committee for fielding an ineligible player, Shehu Abdullahi for the World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10, 2017, a statement by the committee said on Tuesday. The world football’s governing body fined Nigerian Football Federation […]