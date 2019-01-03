Boko Haram not better equipped than us – Army

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as untrue, suggestions that Boko Haram insurgents are now better equipped than than the army and are having upper hand in the front lines in the North East, describing such as untrue and an attempt to wage psychological war against the military.

Sani Kukasheka Usman, army spokesman, who made the clarification, alleged that some individuals and groups in and outside Nigeria have been making false claims that Boko Haram terrorists were better equipped than the Armed Forces Nigeria.

“Nothing can be further from the truth as the armed forces of Nigeria have universally accepted doctrines, better trained, equipped and well motivated,” he said.

“Therefore, there is no basis for comparison between the Nigerian soldier and the Boko Haram terrorists.

“We totally condemn and reject the insinuations that the Boko Haram terrorists are better equipped than the Nigerian army.

“Rather, we are bold to say and re-affirm that Nigerian army troops are better trained, equipped and better motivated than the rag-tag terrorists.

“Indeed, there is no basis for comparison. It should be realised that the use of psychological attack on the army is as potent as the use of arms and ammunition.”

Usman said the recent attacks on troops by the terrorists were not as a result of superior arms or equipment.

Rather, he said, it was due to the use of psychological weapon “which is as good as any lethal weapons”.

“The psychological attacks have been further aggravated by some unpatriotic elements in the society that take joy and pride in propagating such falsehoods,” he said.

“It is surprising that some Nigerians, for whatever mundane reasons, would compare a group of confused and misguided elements operating under the influence of drugs and warped ideologies to Nigerian army troops.

“It will be necessary to observe that unlike the Nigerian army, the terrorists live amongst the populace and used that opportunity to spread their propaganda.

“Nigerian army fights according to set down Rule of Engagement, while the Boko Haram terrorists do not.

“Also, while the Nigerian army seeks to protect lives and properties, the renegades seek to destroy same.”

Usman said the ongoing counter-terrorism operations were being politicised for selfish reasons.

He said military equipment and welfare were known issues in the Nigerian army but that when such problems were observed, appropriate steps are taken to remedy them.

