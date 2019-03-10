Boko Haram kills 2 in Sunday attack in Adamawa

A bomb blast attack by suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram in Shuwa in Adamawa State on Sunday morning while Christians are preparing for Sunday mass has killed two persons.

The bomb attack was launched using a rocket-propelled launcher, a day after the governorship elections were held.

Mohammed Sanusi, the District Head of Duhu, told PUNCH that one of the two female suicide bombers planning an attack on churchgoers failed in her tracks as the bomb went up with her before she could reach her target.

He said, “There’s a bomb blast in Shuwa. Two female suicide bombers carried out the attacks. A little girl affected by the blast has been taken to Shuwa Missionary Health Center. The female bombers had planned to launch the attacks on churchgoers but the bomb detonated prematurely killing the female bombers.”

He added that there’s a probability of an unexploded bomb lurking around.

“There’s a probability of another unexploded bomb in the area which the security forces are trying to unearth,” he said.

According to him one of the suicide bombers died in the attacks while a little girl was also injured in the attacks had been rushed to Shuwa Missionary Health Center.

But some resident in Shuwa reliably informed our reporter that the insurgents who launched the attacks fired bombs into Shuwa.

Security forces are said to have launched a manhunt for the insurgents suspected of launching the attacks.

However, the two female suicide bombers alleged to have been the masterminds of the reported bomb blasts were said to have crept into the town behind the Catholic Missionary Health Center unnoticed.

Credit: Punch

