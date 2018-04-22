-
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah emerges PFA Player of the Year
By Skysports Mohamed Salah has been voted the PFA Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season after a stellar first campaign at Liverpool. The former Chelsea player beat off competition from Manchester City’s title-winners Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Tottenham striker Harry Kane […]
Big Brother Naija 2018: Miracle claims N20m cash prize, brand new SUV
Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has emerged the winner of Big Brother Nigeria #BBNaija, reality show. Miracle beats one of the most controversial housemates, Cee-C to win the ultimate grand prize of N20million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes. Miracle is a young pilot and also a model. A total of 170 million votes were […]
Economy: Nigeria receives massive vote of confidence – Adeosun
…We will continue to build reserves and save for the rainy day – Emefiele From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun Saturday in Washington D.C, USA said Nigeria has been praised for her good economic outlook. Speaking to Journalists during a combined briefing with the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. […]
Nigeria-US Investment Summit not included in our schedule, says Adeosun, Emefiele
The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, have explained the reasons why they were absent at the Nigeria-Us Investors Summit which was held in Washington, DC on Saturday. The summit is organised by the Embassy of Nigeria in the United State and the absence of […]
Nigerian banks must grow risk-weighted assets to remain competitive, says Coronation Merchant Bank report
FELIX OLOYEDE Ability to create risk asset creation in the real sector would set apart leaders of the Nigerian banking industry over the next three years, a new report from Coronation Research, a part of Coronation Merchant Bank Group has stated. The report released last week claimed that while the quality of asset in the […]
Nigerian equities market sheds 0.28%
The equities market closed negative last week as Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index (NSE ASI) dropped by 0.28 per cent to 40,814.89 basis points. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Premium, NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas, and NSE Pension indices, which appreciated by 1.08 […]
SEC expresses worry over spate of delisting companies
FELIX OLOYEDE The spate of highly capitalised companies delisting from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) calls for some concern, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated. The Acting Director General, Ms. Mary Uduk, while briefing pressmen on the outcome of the first Capital Market Committee (CMC) in 2018 on Friday, noted that this trend […]
Borno Mosque Attack: Four killed, eight injured Sunday morning
Four people have been killed and eight others injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Bama Local Government Council, Borno state. The State Emergency Managment Agency (SEMA) chairman, Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the death toll on Channels Television. The incident occurred when two suicide bombers, a male and female between the ages of 13 and 14 invaded […]
Buhari returns to Abuja from London
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he held bilateral talks on Nigeria – British relations and also participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting ( CHOGM). The President on April 9 left Abuja for London after he announced his intention to seek re-election in the […]
World Bank jacks up share capital by $13 billion
World Bank shareholders have approved an increase in the bank’s lending capacity after the United States backed a reform package that curbs loans and charges more for higher income countries like China. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said neither China nor any middle income countries was happy about the prospect of paying more for […]
Emir of Kano blasts leaders for demarketing Nigeria
From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA Emir of Kano, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II who is the 14th Emir of Kano has asked Nigerian leaders to wake up and market the country in order to make more competitive. Speaking during an investors forum at the Nigerian Embassy, Washington D.C, USA organised by Nigerians in the Diaspora, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi lashed […]
Trump blasts OPEC as Saudis see oil price rise
Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh said Friday the global market has the capacity to absorb higher oil prices, drawing a swift reaction from US President Donald Trump who accused OPEC of inflating prices. Faleh’s statement at a meeting of oil producers in Saudi Arabia came as crude hit the highest level in more than three […]
Chapel Hill Denham to handle MTN $5.23b listing in Nigeria
South African telecoms firm MTN has appointed Nigerian investment firm Chapel Hill Denham as lead manager for the initial public offering of its Nigerian business in Lagos later this year. South Africa’s Rand Merchant Bank, Renaissance Capital and Vetiva Capital were picked as joint issuers. The telecoms firm also appointed seven placement agents that would […]
15 residents of VGC caught bypassing EKEDC meters
No fewer than 15 residents of Victoria Garden City (VGC), Ajah, on Lekki-Epe Expressway are to be prosecuted for their alleged involvement in energy theft, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said . EKEDC alleged that the 15 residents stole energy by bypassing their meters. The company did not identify the electricity thieves. The Managing Director, […]
Cancer prevention, treatment: Toyin Saraki hosts stakeholders
In a bid to create awareness for the prevention, early detection and control of cancer, the Founder-President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mrs Toyin Saraki, hosted key stakeholders to a meeting to review the cancer assessment report. The meeting which held in Abuja brought together Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Vice-Chairman Senate Committee […]
Oil boom for Nigeria as prices hit $73.79 a barrel
An improvement in Nigeria’s oil earnings is on course as prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as strong demand, gradually draw down excess supplies. Brent crude oil futures were up at 73.79 dollars per barrel at 0440 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) […]