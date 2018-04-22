Big Brother Naija 2018: Miracle claims N20m cash prize, brand new SUV

384 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe has emerged the winner of Big Brother Nigeria #BBNaija, reality show.

Miracle beats one of the most controversial housemates, Cee-C to win the ultimate grand prize of N20million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes.

Miracle is a young pilot and also a model.

A total of 170 million votes were cast in the 85-day event, with 30 million votes coming in the final week of the show.

Also referred to as Fly Boy, Miracle won with over 38% of the entire votes cast.

Hip Hop Star, Davido thrilled the fans at the live eviction show as he rendered his popular tracks LikeThat, FIA among others.

Tagged Double Wahala, the Big Brother 2018 reality show, came to an end on Sunday amidst social media hype with increased campaigns for housemates during the 85-day event.

The show started with a total number of 20 housemates.

The last five housemates were Tobi Bakre (Tobi) who emerged the second runner up, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra (Alex), Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe (Miracle), Chinonso Nina (Nina) and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C).