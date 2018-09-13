Bichi replaces Sieyefa as DSS boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved with effect from 14 September, the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The appointee is a core secret service operative, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media, to President Buhari.

Bichi will take over from Lawal Daura, who was sacked on 7 August after he sent hooded operatives to mount a blockade of the National Assembly, without authorisation. The action triggered both local and international condemnation. Mr. Mathew Sieyefa from Bayelsa had been holding forte since then.

Bichi attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

Mr. Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

He was at various times the Director, National Assembly Liaison, (National War College), Director at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection and Directorate of Administration and Finance.

He also served as Director at State Service Academy.

