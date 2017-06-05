Biafra: Nigeria’s nightmare explodes

By OBINNA EZUGWU

On Tuesday, May 30 the South East region and parts of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and Asaba, Delta State were on a lock down. Major roads and streets were deserted, markets were empty, schools, banks closed while only few workers, both state and federal government workers, made it to their offices. Outside Nigeria, thousands gathered at the Vatican City chanting Biafra songs, protest were rallies held in Germany, Spain and elsewhere. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) had declared sit-at- home in commemoration of 50th anniversary of Biafra, and in honour of those killed during the Biafra war.

Prior to the day, the Nigerian Police had warned against any sit at home protest as according to them, it was against the law. They advised people to go about their normal business, promising to deal with anyone who tried to enforce the order. Towards the afternoon hours of May 29, the Nigerian military moved to major towns in the zone, especially Aba, Abia State in droves with armoured tanks. Military helicopters hovered around Umuahia, the home of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. It was a scene reminiscent of the 30-month-old Biafra war which lasted from 1967 to 1970, all in a bid to stop the protest and reassure residents that they were free to move around.

But Aba residents spoken to said the presence of the soldiers was unnecessary.

“They should leave us alone,” said Chika Ugwu-Ode, an electronics dealer at Ariaria market. “We are Biafrans, we have told them to leave us alone. We want to sit at home tomorrow, that is our right.”

Surprised by the unprecedented compliance perhaps, the police were said to have resorted to force to ensure that banks opened for business in Abakailiki and the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha reportedly stepped into the streets to plead with people to come out. The IPOB celebrated it as huge success.

There are already narratives over what made people to comply with the order. Some say it was the presence of the military that scared people away, others say it was fear of being attacked by the ‘miscreants,’ but it would be obvious to anyone who has stayed and interacted with people in the zone that the IPOB has huge support, especially among the youths. Pro Biafra sentiments are overwhelmingly high, and perhaps growing. This, according to Bar Ikechukwu Ikeji, a Lagos based lawyer and public affairs analyst, is the sole reason why people sat at home.

“This is not the first time that you will have heavy presence of soldiers in the East, but it never stopped people from coming out,” he says. “It was not because of the military, but because of the growing pro Biafra sentiments and the support for IPOB.”

Bob Okechukwu Okoroji is a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and one time governorship aspirant in Lagos State. He notes that the May 30 event was a signal that there is unity of purpose among the people of Biafra, which according to him, included the people of Eastern Region and parts of Mid West.

“It is a clear statement of the fact that there is this unity of purpose, everybody is thinking alike concerning the inherent injustice in Nigeria, and the marginalisation of the people of Biafra.

“The people of Biafra include the people of the old Eastern Nigeria, including part of the then Mid western Nigeria. It is a very interesting development, and it is a clear signal to the Nigerian government to have a rethink and re-examination of their policies of oppression.”

Before now, IPOB favoured peaceful protests which often led to loss of lives. In November 2016, Amnesty International (AI) alleged that the Nigerian military had killed at least 150 pro Biafra agitators in what it attributed heavy handed response to the protests, but said the number is likely higher, even as there were cases of forced disappearances. Okoroji notes that the sit at home has proven to be more effective.

“The Biafra agitation has taken a new dimension; it is a new strategy that has been adopted and it is very effective,” he says. “Just imagine where there is observance of this sit at home nationwide. The economy of Nigeria will come to a standstill. And I know that the next time, it will be nationwide.

“It is a statement to the Federal government that the people of Biafra are anxious to take back their lives, have freedom, control their destiny and their economy. The people of Biafra are not people who can exchange anything for their freedom.

“It is that desire to secure the freedom that would give them a sense of liberty, independence and control of their lives that are propelling this movement, and there is no going back. I am of the opinion that they should be given a referendum; let them determine whether they want to continue to be part of Nigeria or no. It is a right under the United Nations Charter.”

Since Tuesday, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Kanu and his group for being able to pull the commemoration off. Eastern Consultative Assembly, (ECA) said it was a very successful display of IPOB’s popularity and enough proof that the people of Eastern Region had rejected Nigeria as it is presently structured and pledged their support for him.

“We congratulate Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB for a very successful display of their popularity for all the world to see on Tuesday 30th May 2017.” the group said in a statement by its publicity secretary, Rev. Fr. John Odey.

“By the word of mouth, Nnamdi Kanu paralysed the entire eastern region and beyond by locking down the zone completely. The lesson here is threefold; one, our people showed all their loyalty to the IPOB; two, our people also openly announced their total rejection of Nigeria as presently constituted, and finally our people decided to leave no one in doubt of our preference for freedom as opposed to eternal servitude.

“The fact that Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa complied partially, while the entire South East was completely shut down, says much about Kanu’s electrifying popularity, something, even his traducers cannot deny.” the group noted.

In their own remark, Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) said Kanu had proven beyond doubt that he is in charge of his region.

“Our great son Nnamdi Kanu has was again proved beyond any doubt whatever, that he is in charge of this region, he loves his people and his people love him too. It is so clear, even the blind can see it,” said their leader, Chief (Mrs) Maria Okwor.

“IPOB is the largest mass movement in the world today. The people are hundred percent behind them. They said so in no uncertain terms on Tuesday. If the oppressors cannot read the handwriting on the wall, good luck to them. Our message to the world on 30th May is so clear: So unambiguous. This present Nigeria is totally unacceptable to us.

“I assure you, the next time, we will completely lock down the whole country, he who has ears, let him hear. Our people have been very angry for 47 years; they just can’t take it anymore. The window to save Nigeria is fast closing. Kanu is our leader and we are very, very proud of him.”

Also congratulating him, Evans Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, founder Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) said the IPOB leader had broken the jinx and proved to be the sincere leader his people have been waiting for.

“Nnamdi my brother has broken the jinx. He has successfully done that, which they thought couldn’t be done,” he said. “He commands the loyalty of our people, and that’s a wonderful thing. He is our leader in whom we are well pleased. Our people, especially the younger generation have been craving for a sincere leader they would follow, one who will not trade them off, they believe they have been stuck with imposed leaders thrown up by the incongruent, strange and unitary Nigerian structure.

“They have helplessly watched over the years as INEC, Wadata plaza and Aso Villa imposed leaders on them. Tuesday May 30th was a great opportunity for them to tell the world: Nnamdi Kanu is our leader, he lives in our hearts.

Over the past few weeks, BusinessHallmark had visited different states of the South East to gauge people’s perception of Kanu and his Biafra activism. His support base has grown in leaps and bounds since he was in detention. Some say he is a Messiah. He has, to a large extent, achieved the status of the face of Igbo struggle, and is easily the most talked about political figure in the South East today.

When two or more are gathered, the discourse would sooner or later turn to Kanu and Biafra. From cities to villages, adorning motorbikes, tricycles and cars with Biafra flags is becoming fashionable. In the evening hours, most radio listeners turn to Radio Biafra.

“We want Biafra,” says Chuks Okeke, about 25, a resident of Nnewi in Anambra State. “Nothing is working in this zoo country.”

Ekene, a young vulcanizer in neighboring Nnobi insists that most people are in support of Biafra, but regretted that there is sabotage from even Igbo themselves.

“At a point here, if you talk about Biafra as such, police will come and arrest you. And some of them are Igbo police men.

“Radio Biafra is very clear here, they start broadcasting in the evening. Most people listen to it, but for about three days now, I have not received it,” he explained.

“They are deceiving us with one Nigeria,” a young man, Chima in Nnobi argues boisterously. He had gathered with friends at a shop along Agulu Road. “We are not one Nigeria, we will never be,” he declares.

“Take for instance, if you look at this government of Buhari, no Igbo man is heading any important post, yet they say we are one Nigeria,” he said.

In Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State where much of the pro Biafra rallies were held, and where many agitators had been killed, one feature that immediately strikes you is the intimidating presence of military and police check points, manned by heavily armed forces. Yet, IPOB has managed to paint a few roadsides in Biafra colours. Once seen as a venture undertaken by an inconsequential proportion of the Igbo population, it has evolved into a movement.

At the entrance of Enugu State Government House, one of the security personnel manning the security post hails a civilian by-stander as an IPOB director, and the by-stander responds: “the zoo must fall” and what followed was a round of laughter by most within hearing distance.

But it is not difficult to tell it is not strictly a laughing matter, and the laughter had more to do with the manner in which the response was made than the response itself.

“Ah, if I tell you the people who are working under ground to make sure Biafra is achieved, you will not believe. It is no longer a child’s play,” said Nna Ude, a roadside mechanic in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Asked however, to explain the activities of the said people working underground, he said he didn’t know them but just knew there were such people. The encounter with him is symbolic. Most people believe that certain unknown persons are working somewhere and that through their activities, Biafra will come. Such persons may not, in essence, exist, but it matters little to individuals like Ude whose minds are already made up.

Within the period Kanu was granted bail and later released, Business Hallmark visited Aba. At newspaper stands, most of the newspapers on display had bold headlines about Kanu’s bail and the conditions attached to it.

At Mama Chinenye’s restaurant close to Echi Anu Bus Stop, the walls were decorated with pro Biafra calendars with pictures of Kanu, Kaduna Nzeogwu, Emeka Ojukwu, Phillip Effiong, Benyamin Natenyahu and Donald Trump dressed in Igbo attire. And some of the captions were sometimes hilarious. “If Igbo people want Biafra, it will become a reality after my inauguration – Donald Trump.” “Biafra: Israel wants Igbo to return.”

“When the news came that Kanu had been released, many trooped out to celebrate” said Sunday, about 25. “Knock-outs were being shot everywhere. But the joy soon disappeared because of the bail conditions.”

In his house, Jekwu, a young man had his radio turned to Radio Biafra and was nodding as the anchor harped on that the DSS led by ‘evil’ Daura had perfected plans in conjunction with South East governors opposed to Biafra, Okezie Ikpeazu, Rochas Okorocha and Willie Obiano to attack Kanu when he is released from prison and claim it was unknown gunmen.

“Does Biafra reign in Lagos?” he asks. “It is the real thing here.”

But opinions are slightly divided in terms of what Biafra entails. While mostly the youths see the struggle in terms of separation from Nigeria, others argue that such is impossible, even unrealistic. Ojukwu himself, at some point said it would be a mistake for the Igbo to go to war again over Biafra.

“Ndigbo cannot separate from Nigeria, it is impossible,” says Dr.Felix Oragwu, a nuclear physicist. “Biafra for me should be a struggle against injustice, for equality and fair Nigeria, not about separation, the Igbo cannot separate from Nigeria because it would not be in their interest.”

Mr Linus Nwokoye, an octogenarian and former Biafran soldier argues that the Igbo cannot be talking about Biafra when they are not united.

“We cannot be talking about leaving Nigeria. How can you be talking about leaving when you are not even united? The Igbo man is difficult to understand, and often thinks of himself first,” he said in his, Amawbia, Awka home.

“Take for instance, an Hausa man can just pick up his bag from Kano and go to Lagos without knowing anybody there. Once he gets to where Hausa people are, he would be welcomed and provided for as long as he can speak the language. But an Igbo man cannot try that. We discriminate a lot, from state to local governments, clans and even families.”

Dr Felix Oragwu, 83, is one of the few surviving members of the team of scientists that produced the famous “Ogbunigwe” and other weapons used by Biafrans during the war. He also insists that the Igbo cannot afford to separate from Nigeria, arguing that what the Igbo need is a fair Nigeria built on true federalism.

“The point is, Igbo need Nigeria more than Nigeria need Igbo. Whether we like it or not, we must accept we cannot survive on our own. So, we will never leave Nigeria. If we leave Nigeria, we will be worse off, not only worse off, we might become extinct because everybody will smuggle himself out to America and Europe and the place will be vacant. That is what we should be telling our people,” he said.

