BH names Kennedy Uzoka, others as People of the Year 2018

By OBINNA EZUGWU

In continuation of its long standing tradition of honouring Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour, through its People of the Year Award, Business Hallmark Newspaper has named the Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa, Kennedy Uzoka as one of its 2018 People of the Year. Other deserving Nigerians who have excelled in their contributions to the development of the country and well-being of the society in the course of the year also made the 2018 People of the Year list. The award ceremony will be on December 8, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island.

Here is the roll and brief introduction of the awardees:

Senator Bukola Saraki

The country’s senate president was named Business Hallmark’s Man of the Year for his giant leadership strides in the 8th Senate and ensuring the tenets of democracy were held in lofty height.

The former Kwara State governor has since assuming office as president of the upper legislative chamber in 2015, demonstrated that indeed, the legislature can function as an independent arm of government. He has, by so doing, contributed enormously to the deepening of the country’s democracy. The Saraki-led senate has surpassed all senates in Nigeria’s history, passing over 201 bills, including the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, and clearing over 138 public petitions.

Despite facing series of challenges, Saraki has remained resolute as he navigates the senate ship through troubled waters. He once again demonstrated his democratic credentials when upon losing the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he accepted the results and committed to ensuring the party’s success at the polls.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

Winner of the Governor of the Year Award, the Lagos governor, has by showing unflinching commitment to his party, the APC, despite losing its governorship ticket to Babajide Sanwo-olu, demonstrated rare leadership quality.

Beyond that, Ambode, has, over the past three years, shown, with his performance, that he is a man of vision. With massive infrastructural development taking place across the state, the governor left no one in doubt that he is poised to turn Lagos into a modern smart city and a worthy economic capital of the African continent.

Ike Ekweremadu

Lawmaker of the Year, Ekweremadu has been the leading advocate for the amendment of the 1999 constitution to meet the demands of modern Nigeria. A vastly experienced constitutional lawyer, he has been a lone voice in the wilderness that has been calling for six-year single term for presidents and other elective office holders as a way to curb the excessive waste that comes with conducting elections every four years.

He, alongside Senator Saraki, despite being in opposing political parties for three years, were able to work harmoniously in ensuring that the 8th Senate emerged, arguably, as the most versatile and dynamic in the country’s democratic history.

Kennedy Uzoka: Uzoka, Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), is Banker of the Year. Since taking over the helm of affairs in 2016, he has solidified the bank as one of the leading and most profitable pan African banks.

Mr. Uzoka has had quite a career at UBA, one that has seen him head a number of critical departments. Until his appointment as GMD/CEO he was the Deputy Managing Director and CEO of UBA Africa.

The bank describes him as a “keen adaptor of technology and modernity,” who has supervised two strategic support functions in the bank: Information Technology and E-Banking. Most recently, Mr. Uzoka has spearheaded the Customer Focused revolution in the bank which has created a fully digital, 24/7 user friendly experience that aims to anticipate and fulfill our customer’s expectations.

Alhaji Kabiru Al-Hassan Rurum

The Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Al-Hassan Rurum has demonstrated deft, character and integrity in handling the affairs of the assembly of a politically charged state. He is the Speaker of the Year.

In a clime when political office holders are want to sit tight even when their character is called to question, the speaker demonstrated uncommon sense of honour when he, on his own volition, resigned as Speaker of the Assembly in 2017 to protect his image and allow for unbiased investigation after being accused of collecting N100 million from an unnamed business man to prevent the investigation of a traditional ruler.

Having denied the allegation, he promptly tendered his resignation, declaring that: “I, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, decided to step down as Speaker, Kano House of Assembly to pave way for investigation into series of financial allegations against my person.”

He would eventually be returned as speaker of the Assembly upon the impeachment of Rt. Hon. Yusif Abdullahi Ata.

Umana Okon Umana

Public Servant of the Year, the Akwa Ibom State born, Umana has shown the people of the state what they missed by failing to elect him governor when he ran for the office under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 with his enviable accomplishments as Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA).

He has, since his appointment in 2016, transformed the OGFZA into one of the most efficient and most sought after public institutions in the country.

Mrs. Lucy Omosefe-Ajayi

The Executive Director, Lagos Trade Fair Complex Management Board, Mrs. Lucy Omosefe-Ajayi, is co-winner of the Public Servant of the Year Award.

A workaholic and determined woman, Mrs. Omosefe-Ajayi has in a short while, turned the Lagos Trade Fair Complex from a zero budget funds draining complex to a self-sustaining, profitable one generating hundreds of millions.

In the first quarter of 2018, the complex was able to generate N500million by looking inwards and effecting necessary reforms.

Hon. Agatha Goma

A reformer per excellence, Hon. Goma won the Grassroots Political Leadership Award for his achievements as Commissioner for Local Government Administration in Bayelsa State.

Goma has continued to initiate reforms in local government administration in the state. Through such reforms, she has been able to reduce the total wage bill of the councils from N1.3 billion to N950 million. And has effectively dismantled the cartel involved in wage bill fraud in the state.

Benedict Peters

The Founder of Aiteo Group, is the Entrepreneur of the Year. Peters has proven an astute entrepreneur, growing Aiteo, which has interests primarily in energy, into the largest indigenous oil producing firm in Nigeria by output. As of November 2014, he had an estimated net worth of US$2.7 billion. He is ranked by Ventures Africa as the 17th richest person in the continent and the 7th richest person in Nigeria.

Beyond business, Peters is involved in several humanitarian initiatives. He founded the Joseph Agro Foundation, where he serves as Chairman. The Foundation is focused on improving the lives of farmers in rural regions, by giving them the tools they need to be economically successful.

He and the Aiteo Group have donated generously to the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency to assist the state in dealing with the acute problem of Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria. He is also Chairman of the Otuoke University Council, which supervises and monitors the University’s implementation of its strategic plan and executive policies.

Naseer Abubakar Ahmed: Co-winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Abubakar Ahmed can simply be introduced as chairman of the largest hotels in Northern Nigeria, Central Hotels Kano.

A lawyer and entrepreneur, he has achieved great heights in the hospitality industry, both in Nigeria and overseas.

Chief Obi Ezeade:

An entrepreneur of great repute, Ezeade is also winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Ezeade is chairman of Lord’s Biscuits and Meros Pharmacy.

Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN)

The erudite legal luminary, two-time Attorney General of the Federation hardly needs any introduction. He is the winner of Professional Excellence Award in Law and Jurisprudence.

John Tanimola Obaro

Winner of Professional Excellence Award in Accounting and Finance, Mr. Obaro, founder of SystemSpecs Nigeria Limited, a company he founded 26 years ago as a West African Partner to Systems Union, UK, offering the SunSystems suite of solutions.

The company would soon start developing its own proprietary Payroll and Human Resource Management solution, HumanManager, which has become the preferred choice for many leading public and private sector organisations in Nigeria and beyond.

SystemSpecs has become a leader in the Nigerian e-Payment space with its Remita solution, which enables efficient and easy payments and collections of funds for Individuals and Corporate Organisations on a SINGLE Inter-Bank platform.

Remita is currently the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adopted payment gateway for the facilitation of the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) project. Remita processes about $6 Billion worth of transactions on a monthly basis.

Tony Opanachi

Mr. Opanachi is the winner of Professional Excellence Award in Banking and Financial Services. The Managing Director of the National Development Bank, NDB, has been a key promoter MSMEs in Nigeria especially in the area of funding.

Chief Duro Onabolu

Chief Onabolu, one of the country’s most celebrated journalists, former editor of the Concord newspapers, is winner of the Professional Excellence Award in Media and Communication. He served as chief press secretary to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida.

Mrs. Florence Ajimobi

Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Ajimobi is winner of Outstanding Achievements Award in the Community Service.

The elegant first lady of Oyo State has continued to embark on laudable projects for the betterment of the lives of the good people of the state, particularly, the lives of vulnerable and the less-privileged women and children.

Notable among these projects are: Creation of Mini Clinics for widows and the aged, establishment of ICT Center for women in public service, empowerment of women of different cadres in the society, Access to Basic medical Care (ABC) FOUNDATION – providing easy access to Basic medical Care, The AJUMOSE FOOD BANK – A monthly food provision support programme and Educate A Rural Child project – providing educational materials for indigent children.

Dr.Tee Mac Omatshola ISELI (MFR)

Winner of Outstanding Achievement Award in the Promotion of the Entertainment Industry, Tee Mac, as he is popularly called, is a music icon; a multi-talented maestro flutist with cross-cultural Itsekiri and Swiss roots.

