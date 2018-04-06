Benue killings: Police recover 10 bodies in villages

-
China ready to pay any cost in trade war with US
China said Friday it was ready to pay “any cost” in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering $100 billion in extra tariffs. “If the US side disregards opposition from China and the international community and insists on carrying out unilateralism and trade protectionism, the Chinese side […]
-
Lassa fever: Abia govt partner FMC to contain outbreak
After the news of the demise of a female doctor due to Lassa Fever, the Abia State government and Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia have teamed up to contain the outbreak. The state Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, held a joint press conference at the FMC in Umuahia, explaining the different measures put in place […]
-
$1bn military fund approval: Nothing controversial, says Presidency
The Presidency, on Friday, responded to those criticising the approval of $1billion insurgency fund by President Muhammadu Buhari saying there’s nothing controversial about the approval. The President’s approval of the fund had earlier sparked criticism from many including the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which asked Nigerians to resist it. The President’s Senior Special […]
-
I do not have religious bias – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his decisions are taken on merit and he does not nurse any religious bias. “Some voices, for political or ethnic reasons are making unguarded statements accusing the government and myself in particular of religious bias. “Let me assure you, honourable clergymen that this is far from the truth,’’ […]
-
Christian leaders reject Buhari’s second term bid
A religious group United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum (UCLEEF) has rejected calls in some quarters especially from the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term. The group through its National Chairman, Pastor Aminchi Habu, rejected the calls on Thursday during a press conference/inauguration of […]
-
No plastic fish in Nigeria – NAFDAC
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied the wide speculation of existence of plastic fish in Nigeria. NAFDAC’s Management said on Thursday in Abuja it had thoroughly investigated and analysed some report on suspected plastic fish with laboratory analysis. “The investigation was triggered by a complaint by a Nigerian […]
-
Saudi licenses US firm AMC to operate cinemas
Saudi Ministry of Culture and Information on Wednesday said it has given U.S.-based firm — AMC —, the first licence to operate cinemas in the kingdom. AMC is controlled by China’s Dalian Wanda group, the world’s biggest private property developer and owner of the world’s largest cinema chain, Wanda Cinemas and the Hoyts Group. The group […]
-
We are not in trade war with China – Trump
President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. was not in “a trade war with China,’’ hours after Beijing announced tariff hikes on 50 billion dollars worth of U.S. products. “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent people, who represented the U.S.,” […]
-
PIB: NNPC challenges Consultant to NASS
Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has challenged the consultant to the National Assembly on Petroleum Industry Reform Bill (PIB) to take a comprehensive look at the issues in the oil and gas sector and make bold recommendations that could engender enduring reforms. The Group Managing Director Dr Maikanti Baru, stated this at a consultative meeting […]
-
Customs gets additional uniform for officers
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved additional set of uniform for its officers and men to give them options of uniforms depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, said in a statement that the uniform had a white top, the usual ash-coloured trouser […]
-
Experts justify MPC’s decision to hold rates for 10th consecutive times
FELIX OLOYEDE The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain key benchmark rates was in line with consensus, financial experts have asserted. The MPC at the end of its two-day meeting in Abuja, the first in 2018, maintained Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, […]
-
APC governors keep mum after meeting Buhari
The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kept mum after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Council Chambers in Abuja, the nation’s capital, had in attendance all the governors under the APC platform. Before the meeting started the governors were seen in what looked like a heated […]
-
PA Adebanjo bombs Buhari, says President abating herdsmen
Prominent Afenifere chieftain and Awoist, PA Ayo Adebanjo has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of herdsmen menace across the country, noting that by the President’s action, it was evident that he was aiding the killer herders. PA Adebanjo who made the assertion in a phone interview with Business Hallmark, backed former […]
-
Hate speech bill: Lawyers, activists, knock senate
OBINNA EZUGWU The Hate Speech Bill debated at the Nigerian senate has continued to attract condemnations by lawyers and civil rights activists who insist the move is draconian and must therefore, not be allowed to see the light of the day. Although some members of the Senate, especially Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the red chamber’s […]
-
Gov Okorocha will end like all mortals – Chief Uwazurike
Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike says that the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha’s days would soon be over, stressing that like all mortals, he cannot decide the future. He also has noted that from the actions of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, […]
-
Obasanjo slams Buhari’s govt again as Presidency responds
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has again criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, maintaining that the government has failed. The former president said this on Monday when he received members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. “The first lesson I learnt in my military […]