Benue killings: Police recover 10 bodies in villages

256 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Police in Benue State, on Friday, said they have recovered 10 bodies suspected to be that of the victims of an attack, scattered around bushes in some villages in the state.

Fresh attacks were earlier reported in some communities in Benue State on Thursday night. The attack was carried out by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The Police in a statement signed by Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said the bodies were found in the bush around Tse-Adudu and Enger villages in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

“Eight dead bodies were found in the bush around Tse-Audu and Enger villages in Gwer West local government. This is in addition to the two bodies that were removed from the same area on the same day.

“They were believed to be victims of armed bandits, suspected to be cross-border insurgents and cattle rustlers. The Mobile Police Force Unit deployed in Naka general area, had in the course of their patrols, encountered the same Insurgents,” the police said.

The police said security operations have been stepped up in the affected communities with reinforcement of the Police Special Forces to counter insurgency and criminal activities of the gunmen.

The police, therefore, asked members of the public to report any suspicious movement in their areas to security agencies.

Benue State has witnessed several conflicts involving farmers and herdsmen with increased killings since January 2018.