Benue confirms 10 deaths in fresh herders’ attack

257 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack by herders who invaded Saghev in Guma Local government area of Benue State.

Mr Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, confirmed the casualty on Saturday.

In a statement, he said, many innocent persons are feared killed during the attack which started on Friday night and lasted until the early hours of Saturday.

The communities affected by the invasion are Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.

“Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area.

“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution,” the statement read.

The police authorities in Benue have yet to issue any statement concerning the attack.