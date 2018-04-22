Benue confirms 10 deaths in fresh herders’ attack

-
Borno Mosque Attack: Four killed, eight injured Sunday morning
Four people have been killed and eight others injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in Bama Local Government Council, Borno state. The State Emergency Managment Agency (SEMA) chairman, Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the death toll on Channels Television. The incident occurred when two suicide bombers, a male and female between the ages of 13 and 14 invaded […]
Buhari returns to Abuja from London
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he held bilateral talks on Nigeria – British relations and also participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting ( CHOGM). The President on April 9 left Abuja for London after he announced his intention to seek re-election in the […]
World Bank jacks up share capital by $13 billion
World Bank shareholders have approved an increase in the bank’s lending capacity after the United States backed a reform package that curbs loans and charges more for higher income countries like China. World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said neither China nor any middle income countries was happy about the prospect of paying more for […]
Emir of Kano blasts leaders for demarketing Nigeria
From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA Emir of Kano, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II who is the 14th Emir of Kano has asked Nigerian leaders to wake up and market the country in order to make more competitive. Speaking during an investors forum at the Nigerian Embassy, Washington D.C, USA organised by Nigerians in the Diaspora, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi lashed […]
Trump blasts OPEC as Saudis see oil price rise
Saudi Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh said Friday the global market has the capacity to absorb higher oil prices, drawing a swift reaction from US President Donald Trump who accused OPEC of inflating prices. Faleh’s statement at a meeting of oil producers in Saudi Arabia came as crude hit the highest level in more than three […]
Chapel Hill Denham to handle MTN $5.23b listing in Nigeria
South African telecoms firm MTN has appointed Nigerian investment firm Chapel Hill Denham as lead manager for the initial public offering of its Nigerian business in Lagos later this year. South Africa’s Rand Merchant Bank, Renaissance Capital and Vetiva Capital were picked as joint issuers. The telecoms firm also appointed seven placement agents that would […]
15 residents of VGC caught bypassing EKEDC meters
No fewer than 15 residents of Victoria Garden City (VGC), Ajah, on Lekki-Epe Expressway are to be prosecuted for their alleged involvement in energy theft, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said . EKEDC alleged that the 15 residents stole energy by bypassing their meters. The company did not identify the electricity thieves. The Managing Director, […]
Cancer prevention, treatment: Toyin Saraki hosts stakeholders
In a bid to create awareness for the prevention, early detection and control of cancer, the Founder-President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mrs Toyin Saraki, hosted key stakeholders to a meeting to review the cancer assessment report. The meeting which held in Abuja brought together Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Vice-Chairman Senate Committee […]
Oil boom for Nigeria as prices hit $73.79 a barrel
An improvement in Nigeria’s oil earnings is on course as prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as strong demand, gradually draw down excess supplies. Brent crude oil futures were up at 73.79 dollars per barrel at 0440 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) […]
Strike: Patients hold mgt `hostage’ at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu
Drama ensued at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu as patients held doctors and some management staff hostage for refusing them access to medical treatment following ongoing strike by health workers. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the hospital in Enugu on Friday reports that the patients and their relatives blocked the main entrance […]
China’s ZTE groans under US ban
China’s ZTE Corp said on Friday that a U.S. ban on the sale of parts and software to the company was unfair and threatens its survival. However, the company vowed to safeguard its interests through all legal means. The United States this week imposed a ban on sales by American companies to ZTE for seven […]
Pacquiao turns to cryptocurrency
Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao said he would launch a cryptocurrency to connect with fans, but also backed the regulation of virtual currencies. Pacquiao, one of the world’s most successful boxers, is the latest athlete to launch a virtual currency, following Floyd Mayweather and former England striker Michael Owen. The Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange […]
Soyinka: If killings don’t end in months, ‘we’ve no government’
Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has once again called for an end to killings by suspected herdsmen in parts of the country. The Nobel laureate said he would conclude that there is no government in the country if President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration does not end the killing of farmers and other persons and reclaim farmland […]
OAU unveils Monica Osagie as student in sex-for-marks scandal
The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife today said Monica Osagie was the student involved in a sex-for-marks scandal, that has sorely questioned the morality of university dons, in the training of young Nigerians. Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said Monica Osetobe Osagie was studying for a Masters in […]
NNPC retail set new measures to check marketers
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says its downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, has introduced stricter measures to scrutinise and supervise the operations of its mega and affiliate retail outlets across the country. The Corporation disclosed this in statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday in Abuja. It disclosed that the new […]
OAU professor in sex-for-marks scandal suspended
Prof. Richard Akindele, the Obafemi Awolowo University of Ile-Ife don enmeshed in a sex-for-marks scandal has been suspended by authorities of the university. The Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, confirmed the suspension in a statement on Thursday. He said he had received and considered the interim report of the committee set up to […]