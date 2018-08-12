Published On: Sun, Aug 12th, 2018

Bears clobber Bulls in major rout

By FELIX OLOYEDE

After a stellar 2017, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has collapsed to becoming the fourth worst performing equity market on the global over the last six months as political pressure and a United States of America (USA) interest rate hike intensify investor’s apathy.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange

The local bourse plunged 18.24 per cent over the last six months to 35,446.47 after dropping -2.17 per cent on Friday, its lowest level in the last nine month due to large investor sell offs from emerging markets after the US Federal Reserve increased rates in June. Political tension in the buildup to Nigeria’s 2019 general elections has also spurred domestic investors to engage in huge profit taking.

China’s Shenzhen market posted the worst global performance over the last six months, having lost -21.26 per cent over the period, following the delisting warning to 41 companies by China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country’s securities regulator over violation accounting rules in the world’s third largest exchange. Shanghi and Turkish markets, which have dipped -20.84 per cent and -19.06 per cent respectively were the other exchanges the recorded worst returns above the NSE.

Total transactions on the bourse declined -61.1 per cent to N73.04 billion in July compared to N187.78 billion in June as foreign investors continued to express yield curve sentiment towards emerging markets as US treasury yields increase. Foreign transactions in the bourse were down -46.92 per cent to N102.41 billion in June with foreign inflows dipping -22.71 per cent and foreign outflows also dropping by -58.40 per cent in June. Similarly, domestic transactions declined by -31.87 per cent in June 2018.

Dampened performance by corporate organizations and investors’ decision to take flight to safety as Nigeria heads towards the 2019 general elections were largely responsible for the bearish trend in Africa’s second largest market, having emerged one of the best performed exchanges in the world in 2017, appreciating 47 per cent, explained Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management. “The equity market will remain largely bearish,” said he.

“The Nigerian stock market is not an equity market for short term investors. The sentiment around the market is that a lot of people investing in the market are short-term investors. Once there is a turn in the economy, you see the impact on the market. It is until investors begin to have a longer view that we may see stability in the market, but this may not happen in the immediate, posited Kunle Ezun, Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria. He argued that the better-than-expected results posted by some large cap companies ought to have a positive impact on the Exchange, but uncertainties surrounding the forthcoming general elections and the impact of global economies on emerging markets have had a dampening effect on market outlook. He also reasoned that unless fundamentals are allowed to prevail in the market, investors would continue to hold short term positions.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) lost 786.19 points, representing a -2.17 per cent to close last Friday at 35,446.47 points on the weighed down by losses posted by medium and large capitalized stocks. Sterling Bank led the losers train shedding -8.05 per cent, followed by Wapco and Dangote Cement, which dropped -6.35 per cent and -6.14 per cent respectively as market capitalization declined by  N287.03 billion, representing  -2.17 per cent slump to N12.94 trillion, its worst nine month performance.

The bourse was down -2.89 per cent, while market capitalization shed -2.86 per cent  last week and all other indices also decreased except the ASeM Index, which was flat. The oil and gas index was worst hit, plummeting – 5.41 per cent last week.

“Twenty (20) equities appreciated in price during the week lower than thirty-four (34) in the previous week. Forty-seven (47) equities depreciated in price lower than forty-eight  (48) equities of the previous week, while one hundred and three (103) equities remained unchanged higher than eighty-seven (87) equities recorded in the preceding week,” the exchange explained its weekly market report. It has NSE has depreciated -4.56 per cent between January 2 and August 10, 2018.

The Nigerian has witnessed a slow pace economic recovery after exiting a 18 month recession in June 2017. The economy grew 1.92 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, after witnessing its lowest contraction in 29 years of -2.24 per cent in the third quarter of 2016. Meanwhile, the country data agency, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is due to release the second quarter Gross Domestic Products (GDP) by output report on August 20.

The dominance of politics over economic policies, low credit to the private sector and risk aversion by business operators ahead of the 2019 general elections, would likely stall economic growth for the rest of the year, noted the Cowry Asset boss. He added that weak growth in the agricultural sector due to high level of insecurity during the planting season and likely drop in the performance of the oil sector may also slow down the economy.

“For an economy to achieve sustainable growth and development, it must be driven by productivity, which is in turn underpinned on consumption and or export. If an economy lacks the capacity to export local consumers lack the capacity to consume, such economy will at best enjoy flash economic growths,” Chukwu stressed.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has had significant success in taming inflation rate, which has decelerated 17 consecutive times to 11.23 per cent, though food inflation is still, understandably, high given the insurgency and cattle herdsmen challenges in the food production belt of the country.

 

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Stocks: Oil sector stocks defy economic downturn in 2nd Quarter

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Despite a mild economic recovery in 2018, Oil sector stocks listed on the main board of Nigeria’s stock exchange are only recently shaking off the anguish of last year’s sector melt down. Indeed of the six leading Oil-related companies that have published 2nd quarter results in 2018, Seplat beat the blues by […]

  • Bears clobber Bulls in major rout

    By FELIX OLOYEDE After a stellar 2017, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has collapsed to becoming the fourth worst performing equity market on the global over the last six months as political pressure and a United States of America (USA) interest rate hike intensify investor’s apathy. The local bourse plunged 18.24 per cent over the […]

  • PDP Coalition: anxiety mounts over flag bearer

    By OBINNA EZUGWU With the recent defection of Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the list of anticipated presidential hopefuls under the main opposition party’s platform is complete. But it now faces an imminent danger of being torn apart by the collision of […]

  • H1: Zenith Bank waves the magic wand

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Despite weak economic tailwinds, Zenith Bank Plc is fashioning a path to stronger corporate earnings in the year 2018. The bank’s management has recently struck a pact with lower operating expenses relative income while putting a spear through the heart of nonperforming loans (NPLs) as the banks half year (H1) 2018 results […]

  • I will disclose my 2019 presidential ambition in due time – Saraki

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said he will tell Nigerians whether or not he will run for president in 2019 when the time is ripe. Saraki who stated this while responding to questions from journalists during his world press conference earlier on Wednesday in Abuja, following Tuesday’s invasion of the National […]

  • 2019 election budget: NASS leadership meets INEC in Abuja

    The leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) is currently in a meeting with the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The meeting is a special hearing on INEC’s budget for the 2019 elections. The ongoing meeting was also tweeted via INEC’s official handle, @inecnigeria, where it was stated that the meeting […]

  • At last, Senator Akpabio dumps PDP for APC

    Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akpabio was welcomed to the ruling party at a rally organised for him by the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC. Some of the senators in attendance were Abdullahi […]

  • Sack of DSS boss: Osinbajo has made it clear invasion order didn’t come from him – Uwazurike

    Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has commended Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for summoning courage to sack the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura over Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly, noting that the Acting President, has, by his action, made it clear […]

  • NASS siege: Acting President, Osinbajo sacks DSS boss, Lawal Daura

    Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura following the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives on Tuesday. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed Daura’s sacking on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj. He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the […]

  • We want to restore Abia to its deserved glory—Otti

    Okey Onyenweaku Dr. Alex Otti, a forefront contestant for the post of Governor of Abia State, yesterday Sunday August 5, 2018 said in Lagos that he was gunning for position of Governor of the State to change the story of the Igbo man in Nigeria and perhaps the world. Otti, who met with friends at […]

  • Stocks: Investors scout for hidden value as market turns bearish

    By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As Nigeria’s Stock Exchange’s All Shares Index (ASI) dips below a year-to-date yield of zero per cent (-4.58 per cent at the close of the previous week’s business on Friday), a growing number of investors have put gun sights on emerging hidden value opportunities in the market. So far the results have […]

  • Naira remains stable as foreign portfolio investors take lackluster position

    By FELIX OLOYEDE Review of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market in the last one month has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regular intervention in the market has kept the naira stable as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) adopt a wait-and-see position in the equities market.  The local currency has been stable within a band […]

  • Saraki’ defection deepens NASS-APC logjam

    …as impeachment plot thickens and lawyers sing discordant tunes By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, capped what has been days of the ruling All Progressives Congress’s (APC) unraveling when he finally and formally quit the party for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), taking with him the governor of […]

  • SARAKI: Power, Wealth, Mystic

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Bukola Abubakar Saraki is a political force of nature. His meteoric rise to national prominence in a relatively short time has left even his most ardent critics grudgingly envious of his achievements that have since overshadowed that of his late father, Abubakar Saraki, who bestrode the politics of the North Central State […]

  • Booming oil prices puts Nigeria at risk

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Rising oil prices, once a big blessing may now be a curse for Nigeria, BusinessHallmark findings have revealed. The nation is now daily raking in millions of dollars as proceeds from crude sales due to rising oil prices. Since December 2017, the Brent benchmark oil price has soared by about 40%, to […]

  • Nestle’s surging profits confound market

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Nestle Nigeria has resisted the smothering effect of a weak economy and raised its head high. Pushing back on the harsh macro-economic environment, the company beat analysts’ expectations in its half year performance for the period ended June 31, 2018 as reflected in the 30 per cent increase in the company’s profit […]