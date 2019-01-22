Banking, oil and gas sector lift Nigerian equity market 0.01%

By FELIX OLOYEDE

The Nigerian equity market recorded 0.01 per cent marginal gain on Tuesday, on the back of appreciation by Banking sector and Oil and gas sector.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 4.16 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.01 per cent to close at 30,736.88 points, while Market Capitalization was up N1.55 billion, representing an increase of 0.01 per cent to closed at N11.46 trillion.

Link Assurance added 9.84 per cent to 25 other gainers, while McNichols shed -9.30 per cent to top the 10 losers.

Investors traded 71.58 million of Diamond Bank shares valued at N149.05 million to emerge the most active volume wise, while GTBank exchanged 26.57 million of its shares worth 847.79 million to become the most active in terms of value.

A total of 245.99 million shares were traded in 3,320 deals, valued at N2.44 billion on Tuesday.

The bourse which shed over 17 per cent last year, has lost -2.2 per cent this year, underpinned on heightened political risk, which has pervaded the economy in the run-off to the February general elections.

