Banking, Consumer sectors lift Nigerian equity market 0.95%

The Nigerian equity market grew by 0.95% on Monday, driven by the positive performance in the Banking Sector, consumer and industrial sectors. Market breadth closed positive, recording 25 gainers and 10 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained 302.70 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.95%, to close at 32,129.94 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization grew by N112.88 billion representing a growth of 0.95%, to close at N11.98 trillion.

MCNICHOLS emerged the top gainer while PZ emerged as the top loser.

The uptrend was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; WEMABANK (+9.09%), DIAMONDBANK (+8.23%), INTBREW (+8.00%), FCMB (+5.77%), DANGFLOUR (+5.05%), GUARANTY (+4.79%), FBNH (+3.23%), ZENITHBANK (+2.30%), TRANSCORP (+1.61%), UBA (+1.32%), ACCESS (+0.85%), CCNN (+0.25%), and DANGCEM (+0.20%). (GTI)

