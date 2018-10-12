Banking, consumer goods sector propel equity market to second consecutive gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded its second consecutive appreciation on Friday on the back of gains made Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries, Unilever, Zenith International Bank, and Access Bank.

The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 39.16 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.12 per cent to close at 32,456.98 points, while Market Capitalization increased by N14.29 billion to berthed at N11.85 trillion.

Wema Bank appreciated 10 per cent to top 15 other gainers, while Nigerian Breweries grew by N3 per share to close at N88 per share, International Breweries followed with a gain of N1.50 to close at N32, while Unilever appreciated by N1 to close at N43.50 per share.

Zenith International Bank added 15k to close at N22.20, while Access Bank advanced by 10k to close at N8 per share.

Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 39.18 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 32,456.98 against 32, 417.82.

On the other hand, Nestle led the 18-losers’ chart, dropping N30 to close at N1,400 per share.

Flour Mills trailed with a loss of N1.15 to close at N20.80, while Cadbury declined by 80k to close at N9.50 per share.

Honeywell was the most active stock, exchanging 22.92 million shares worth N29.62 million.

FBN Holdings followed with an account of 14 million shares valued at N135.64 million, while Zenith Bank traded 13.63 million shares worth N300.65 million.

Ecobank sold 11.62 million shares valued at N203.27 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 11.56 million shares worth N422.74 million.

In all, a total of 162.41 million shares valued at N2.24 billion were exchanged by investors in 2,922 deals.

This was in contrast with an exchange of 148.53 million shares worth N2.86 billion achieved in 2,857 deals on Thursday.

