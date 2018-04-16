Badaru chairs APC National Convention Committee

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State is the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee, the party announced on Sunday.

According to APC’s Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, in the party’s news social media handle, the 68-member committee has Governors of Imo, Borno, Katsina, Oyo, Yobe, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, Kogi and Edo as members.

Membership of the committee, which also included serving and former senators and members of House of Representatives and notable party chieftains, has Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Sen. Ben Uwajumogu as Deputy Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NA) gathered that stakeholders in the party settled for Badaru after much negotiation between the different power blocs in the party.

It was learnt that governors elected on the party’s platform settled for their Jigawa counterpart because he is one of them and could best protect their interest.

This is especially so because he was a member of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, and the Tinubu bloc is believed to have seen him as a bastion of its ideals. (NAN)