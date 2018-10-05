AXA Mansard Celebrates Customer Service Week  

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, the global leader in insurance and asset management joined in the celebration of the just concluded Global Customer Service Week.

Customer Service Week which is observed globally every year during the first full week of October, celebrates the culture of service and excellence by recognizing those who serve our customers. The event was created to reward and recognize people who deliver exceptional customer service as the main part of their work. The 2018 Customer Service Week is themed “Excellence happens here”.

Speaking on the celebration, the Head of Strategy & Marketing at AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mr Emeka Muonaka stated “This year’s theme “Excellence happens here” is in line with the company’s passion to consistently provide quality products and services to our esteemed customers, and is a key part of our strategy to deliver exceptional customer experience”

He further noted “The Customer Service Week is not only a time to reflect on our promise to our customers to deliver superior service, it is also a time to appreciate our front line representatives. We are taking this opportunity to say thank you to our customer facing staff for their selfless effort to meet our customers’ needs and be exemplary ambassadors of the AXA Mansard brand. I commend your hard work and celebrate you this Customer Service Week. With your dedication to the AXA Mansard brand, I can confidently continue to promise customers excellent service and let them know we are here when they need us”.

AXA Mansard Insurance plc is a member of the AXA Group, the worldwide leader in insurance and asset management with 166,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 62 countries.

