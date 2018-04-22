Avoid distractions, CSO advises Keyamo

A Civil Society Organisation, Conscience Nigeria, has advised lawyer/human rights activist, Festus Keyamo, not to be distracted in his appointment as the Director, Strategic Communications for President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaign.

The Executive Director of the organisation, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, gave the advice in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

The CSO said it was not surprised about Keyamo’s new responsibility at the challenging period of the nation’s history.

“Courageous men and women are needed at this time to set a new agenda for our country and help drive the developmental agenda of the present government.

“However, we are convinced that you will bring on board your experience and history of struggle to bear in this new assignment due to your unblemished track records of fighting for a just society,” it said.

While congratulating Keyamo on his new appointment, the organisation condemned attempts by some interests and individuals trying to discourage or distract him from accepting the new assignment.

It noted that the job of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria was premised on national interest and not on any personal gain.

It also deplored the action of some individuals especially the recent verbal attack on Keyamo at the premises of the Anambra State Federal High Court, Awka, on Friday, accusing him of “selling out” by accepting to serve Buhari’s re-election bid.

“This is unacceptable to us because he is free to support any aspirant of his choice.

“We are more than convinced that the political environment would be interesting in the coming months as Keyamo engage the people on this task of selling the candidature of Mr President which we are convinced has all it takes to get the job done.”

Keyamo, the Lagos based Lawyer, via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday disclosed his appointment as the official spokesperson for Buhari’s re-election campaign team.

The letter informing him of the appointment was signed by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the Director-General, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.