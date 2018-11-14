Aviation security to start carrying arms

The Federal Government has approval the bearing of arms by personnel of Aviation Security (AVSEC) to enhance the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP).

The approval has secured the support of the Aviation Round Table Safety Initiative (ART).

The President of ART, Mr Gbenga Olowo, said on Wednesday in Lagos that the primary objective of AVSEC was the protection and safety of passengers, crew, ground personnel, aircraft and facilities serving the civil aviation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, recently announced that the AVSEC officials at the airports would start bearing arms within the next three months.

He, however, noted that the participation of other security agencies in the sector for the same purposes was inevitable.

Olowo said: “Consequent to this approval, we strongly advise a review of the airport security architecture to cover elements of the various security agencies which will now form the new organogram.

“This will eliminate inter agency rivalry, foster cooperation, provide common platform to asses measure of effectiveness, process operational effectiveness and after action plans.’’

He, however, advised that the other security agencies should administratively remain under their parent agencies under the operational command and control of the new Airport Security Architecture.”

He further advised the government to ensure that selected personnel to bear arms were properly trained and tested in rudiment areas of arms handling, standard armoury and trained armourer for safe keeping of ammunition.

According to him, necessary procedure for issuance, retrieval and accountability of expended rounds if necessary, should also be put in place.

“In the 90s, we delegated and rotated the heads of security agencies serving in the airports to supervise and control night operations which is akin to the United States Transportation Security Agency (TSA) model.

“Security threats have evolved and we as a nation are challenged to find the nexus and best fit security architecture, as our security challenges cannot be the same with other nations.” (NAN)

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook